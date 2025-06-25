The Arizona Diamondbacks won the second game of their season series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the joy of the win was soured by one Chicago fan who verbally abused Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte with harsh words about his late mother. It is unknown what exactly the fan said to Marte, but the All-Star infielder was moved to tears.

In the fallout of the incident, the White Sox made sure to send Marte a message during Wednesday's finale. They put up a message saying that they are behind the veteran infielder as he deals with what a fan said to him on Tuesday night.

We stand with you, Ketel Marte 💜🖤 pic.twitter.com/0fFUbegw4A — MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo expressed his support for his star infielder. The team has rallied around him since the incident happened. Marte's teammate, Geraldo Perdomo, was one of many players who spoke out against the fan.

“That can’t happen,” Perdomo said. “Everybody knows how Ketel is. He’s fun. He plays the game hard. I feel bad for him. I feel mad about it. I hope MLB can do something with that guy. I don’t know who it was, but they’ve got to do something. We can’t continue to do that s**t here in MLB.”

Perdomo and the rest of the Diamondbacks have backed Marte since his mother passed away. Lovullo and the rest of Arizona's coaching staff have done the same, but Tuesday night's incident re-opened some old wounds.

Despite the fact that it happened in their home stadium, Chicago made sure to distance themselves from the fan. The White Sox have not moved to ban the fan from future games though.

Fans have been heckling Major League Baseball players for decades. Unfortunately for Marte, one fan crossed the line on Tuesday night. Luckily for him, he plays on a team that has his back. After seeing the message the White Sox sent to him, he saw that they league has his back.