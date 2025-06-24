The Chicago White Sox and veteran right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard are reportedly in agreement on a minor league contract, per James Fegan.

“The White Sox signed Noah Syndergaard to a minor league deal. He’s at the complex in Arizona,” Fegan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The 32-year-old pitcher has not appeared at the MLB level since 2023. Syndergaard attempted to return in 2024. However, Syndergaard last appeared in MLB with the Cleveland Guardians during the '23 campaign.

The veteran hurler was released in late August of 2023 after he was initially acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers for infielder Amed Rosario. His brief stint with Cleveland came to an end in August.

A 2016 All-Star, there was a time when Syndergaard was regarded as one of MLB's best pitchers. He began his career with the New York Mets and established himself as a future star. Injuries unfortunately limited his appearances on the mound following his impressive beginning to his MLB career. Syndergaard is now set to receive another opportunity with the White Sox.

The move by Chicago is interesting. The White Sox are in the middle of a rebuild. Perhaps they are hoping that Syndergaard can find success and become a trade candidate at some point down the road. Additionally, Syndergaard could help some of Chicago's younger pitchers in the starting rotation.

The White Sox currently hold a 25-54 record and sit in last place in the American League Central division. In other words, this certainly isn't a move to help Chicago immediately contend.

Noah Syndergaard will look to make the most of this opportunity. As mentioned, he still is only 32 years old so Syndergaard could find his footing once again at the MLB level. If Syndergaard performs well in Chicago, contenders in need of pitching help may consider reaching out to the White Sox.