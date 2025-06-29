The Chicago White Sox are still toiling in the basement of the American League. While 2025 has not been as bad as their record-setting 2024, they are far out of the postseason conversation. They received more bad news on Sunday that could impact their future plans. White Sox centerfielder Luis Robert Jr is on the injured list with just weeks to go before the MLB trade deadline.

“Prior to today’s game vs. San Francisco, the Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to June 26) with a left hamstring strain. The Sox will make a corresponding roster move prior to Tuesday’s series opener at Los Angeles-NL,” per the team's social media account.

Robert's offensive struggles have continued this year, and now, his injury troubles are back as well. In 73 games, Robert is hitting .183 with a measly .584 OPS. He has stepped up his running game this year, with 22 steals already after just 23 all of last year. It has not helped the White Sox much, as they have just 27 wins.

The trade deadline could spell the end of Robert's time with the White Sox. He has a club option for $20 million next season, which Chicago may not pick up amid their rebuild. But another team could tap into the skills that made him an All-Star in 2023 and get a bargain for 2026 and 2027.

As every game passes, Robert's trade value goes down. The White Sox's centerfielder has a .629 OPS over the past two seasons with only 173 of a possible 245 games played. Chicago already got a massive haul of prospects for Garrett Crochet, but they need to cash in on Robert's value soon.

The White Sox will make a move to fill Robert's roster spot before they start a series with the Dodgers on Tuesday. After that, they finish their road trip against the Rockies.