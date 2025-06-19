The Chicago White Sox tried claiming Pope Leo as a member of their fan club. They've battled the Cubs on who the new Pontiff really cheers for. White Sox fans took it a step further — by getting him to join a chant.

The Pope rides through a crowd. Fans start breaking out a “White Sox!” chant multiple times. Pope Leo adds to the cheers.

“This means something to me,” WNBA reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times Annie Costabile shared on X (formerly Twitter) after video surfaced of the Pope.

Leo Provost is showered with White Sox love. The White Sox even painted a mural of him inside Rate Field, unveiled on May 21.

How are White Sox faring since Pope Leo took control of Catholic church?

America earned a U.S. Pope — a first in the Catholic church's history. The Windy City itself has representation in the head of the Vatican State. Villanova is also proudly worn by the Pope. He wore a Wildcats hat before an important meeting.

But how is Chicago faring? Especially since the Vatican chose Provost? The American League franchise can use its own blessing of any kind.

The White Sox sit last in the AL Central at 23-50. Luis Robert Jr. is struggling. Injuries hit him hard. Chicago operated without him on Sunday. Jim Bowden of The Athletic proposed a trade involving Robert Jr. on Wednesday.

Aaron Civale arrived to the mound via Friday trade from the Milwaukee Brewers. Will Venable was ejected in Civale's first game, though. Miguel Vargas smacked a home run on Sunday — but has settled for just one hit in his last four games after a three-hit outing versus the Houston Astros.

Chicago also has lost its last seven of ten games. But at least the team knows the Pope chants for them.