On Tuesday, things turned ugly during the Chicago White Sox game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. A fan insulted Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte by invoking the name of his late mother.

The incident left Marte in tears, and the fan was removed. On Wednesday, the White Sox officially announced that fan will be banned indefinitely from entering Chicago's Rate Field, per ESPN.

Tragically, Elpidia Valdez died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic in 2017.

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the fan is a 22-year-old man who expressed remorse following the incident.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo went out to console an emotional Marte following the incident in the 7th inning. Afterward, he spoke to the Arizona Republic about what he said to Marte.

“[Marte] put his head down, and I could tell it had an immediate impact on him, for sure,” said Lovullo. “I could see he was sobbing. It hurt. “[I told him], ‘I love you and I'm with you and we're all together and you're not alone. No matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you heard, that guy is an idiot. It shouldn't have an impact on you.”

Marte hit a home run in the first inning as the Diamondbacks defeated the White Sox 4-1.

The White Sox and Diamondbacks are in the midst of a three-game series. In the first game, the White Sox lost 10-0 thanks in part to back-to-back home runs by Marte and Pavin Smith.

Nonetheless, the series is set to conclude on Thursday.

The White Sox incident serves as a reminder

Accordingly, this is not an issue specific to the White Sox. Likewise, this is across sports.

After the game, Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo provided a blatant call to action for MLB.

“That can't happen,” he said. “We can't continue to do that s— here in MLB.”

Officially, MLB has a Fan Code of Conduct enforced at all stadiums. Ultimately, if fans are being unruly or engaging in illegal behavior they can be removed from games as well as banned from ballparks.