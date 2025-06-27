It's been a difficult week for Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte. A Chicago White Sox fan hurled a vicious insult towards him, referencing his deceased mother during a game earlier this week.

The fan was subsequently removed and ultimately banned from entering Chicago's Rate Field.

Now Marte is coming forward to reveal exactly what the fan said to him, per Jomboy Media.

“I sent your mom a text last night” he said.

The incident occurred in the top of the 7th inning on Tuesday. Marte was seen in tears and had to be comforted by Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo.

Altogether, his teammates rallied around him and shortstop Gerald Perdomo offered an explicitly-laden call to action for MLB to combat such behavior.

“That can't happen,” Perdomo said. “We can't continue to do that (expletive) here in MLB.”

Ketel Marte and his relationship with his mother 

Article Continues Below
More Diamondbacks News
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte (4) scores in the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field.
Ketel Marte’s teammate aims NSFW rant at MLB after White Sox fan’s tauntsJake Faigus ·
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (left) and second baseman Ketel Marte (right) celebrate after defeating the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.
Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo doubles down on Ketel Marte support after emotional momentJackson Stone ·
Jun 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) tries to throw out Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) at first base during the ninth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Ketel Marte left in tears after White Sox fan’s taunt about late motherZachary Draves ·
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (7) takes the field as he leads off in the first inning against the San Diego Padres.
Diamondbacks make difficult Corbin Carroll move amid wrist injuryJosh Davis ·
Arizona Diamondbacks first base Josh Naylor (22) hits a two run double during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.
Josh Naylor exits White Sox game amid injury concernsScotty White ·
Arizona Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte (4) points after he hits a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field
Ketel Marte, Pavin Smith hit back-to-back bombs vs. White SoxScotty White ·

In 2017, Marte's mother Elpidia Valdez was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic.

From the beginning, they had a very close relationship. Ultimately, she had a huge role in enabling Marte to pursue his dreams to play baseball.

Consequently, Elpidia was a single mother who had to make enormous sacrifices. She did whatever she could to support her son, including saving enough money to send Marte to baseball academies.

In the end, she supported him every step of the way once he made it to MLB. Marte was drafted by the Seattle Mariners and made his debut in 2015.

In 2017, he joined the Diamondbacks after playing a season in Seattle.

Since then, he has become a two-time All Star (2019, 2023) and was the 2023 NL MVP.

During the 2023 playoffs, Marte dedicated it to his mother after winning the NLCS MVP.

In 2024, Marte won the Silver Slugger Award.

His mother got him to where he is and he is doing his mother right by excelling at his craft.