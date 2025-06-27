Jun 27, 2025 at 11:56 AM ET

It's been a difficult week for Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte. A Chicago White Sox fan hurled a vicious insult towards him, referencing his deceased mother during a game earlier this week.

The fan was subsequently removed and ultimately banned from entering Chicago's Rate Field.

Now Marte is coming forward to reveal exactly what the fan said to him, per Jomboy Media.

“I sent your mom a text last night” he said.

Ketel Marte says the fan yelled “I sent your mom a text last night” Marte said it crosses the line when a fan speaks about his late mother, especially in Chicago because that’s where he was when she passed in 2017 pic.twitter.com/M9FJ9GuOTU — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The incident occurred in the top of the 7th inning on Tuesday. Marte was seen in tears and had to be comforted by Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo.

Altogether, his teammates rallied around him and shortstop Gerald Perdomo offered an explicitly-laden call to action for MLB to combat such behavior.

“That can't happen,” Perdomo said. “We can't continue to do that (expletive) here in MLB.”

Ketel Marte and his relationship with his mother

In 2017, Marte's mother Elpidia Valdez was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic.

From the beginning, they had a very close relationship. Ultimately, she had a huge role in enabling Marte to pursue his dreams to play baseball.

Consequently, Elpidia was a single mother who had to make enormous sacrifices. She did whatever she could to support her son, including saving enough money to send Marte to baseball academies.

In the end, she supported him every step of the way once he made it to MLB. Marte was drafted by the Seattle Mariners and made his debut in 2015.

In 2017, he joined the Diamondbacks after playing a season in Seattle.

Since then, he has become a two-time All Star (2019, 2023) and was the 2023 NL MVP.

During the 2023 playoffs, Marte dedicated it to his mother after winning the NLCS MVP.

In 2024, Marte won the Silver Slugger Award.

His mother got him to where he is and he is doing his mother right by excelling at his craft.