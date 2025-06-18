The Chicago White Sox were the worst team in baseball history in 2024. This season has not been much better for the team, but they are not going to break that record. With a 23-50 record, Chicago is nowhere near playoff contention. However, there is a chance for the White Sox to get better in the near future. They have called up a few of their top prospects, and selling some of their older players at the MLB trade deadline could set the Southsiders up for success in the future.

The White Sox are no strangers to trades. They shipped Garrett Crochet to Boston for a very good return in the offseason, and they acquired Aaron Civale from the Milwaukee Brewers recently. What is going to help the team even more is the Justin Ishbia having a bigger role in the decision making.

There are a few players on the White Sox that could generate a decent return in the trade market. Here are two players that Chicago should think about trading before the MLB trade deadline.

CF Luis Robert Jr. is a top trade candidate

Luis Robert Jr. is not having a good season. He came into the season with a lot of trade hype surrounding him, but he has not lived up to it. On the year, Robert is slashing .190/.275/.305 with six home runs, and 21 stolen bases. He is currently dealing with a bit of a thumb injury, but the center fielder has potential to get better, and help a contending team out.

Per Baseball Savant, Robert struggles the most with making contact. He is in the fourth percentile in strikeout rate, ninth percentile in whiff rate, and 25th percentile in chase rate. The 27-year-old is in the is above the Major League average in average exit velocity, barrel percentage, hard-hit percentage, and bat speed, though. He is an adequate fielder that showcases a lot of speed.

Robert has the tools and capability to be a top tier center fielder in baseball. He is striking out entirely too much at the moment, but when he makes contact it is loud. A change of scenery could be exactly what Robert needs this year.

Article Continues Below

His numbers might diminish the package the White Sox are able to get in return for him, but there should still be some value in his talent on the trade market.

OF Mike Tauchman is having a great season

Mike Tauchman is not somebody many people think of as a trade piece. However, there are plenty of teams looking for an outfielder because of injuries, or a fourth outfielder to platoon when the starters need a rest. Tauchman can be that guy.

On the season, the left-handed batter is slashing .264/.370/.484 with four home runs, 13 RBI, 16 walks, 23 strikeouts, and 16 runs scored in 26 games played. He missed the beginning of the year due to an injury, but he is making the most out of the opportunity he has been given.

Tauchman still has a couple more years of team control, which could entice a few teams. However, his age (34) could act as a deterrent, especially when deciding how much a team is willing to trade in order to acquire him.

Tauchman might not generate the biggest return value, but a prospect or two is definitely in the range of possibilities. He is a solid hitter, and he fields the ball well. If a team needs an outfielder, and does not want to get rid of their top prospects, Mike Tauchman could be the guy they turn to.