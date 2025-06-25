The Chicago White Sox have been near the bottom of Major League Baseball for a year and a half. The Colorado Rockies have a chance to break Chicago's all-time loss record, but the White Sox are not far behind. However, general manager Chris Getz is a fan of the team's direction under manager Will Venable.

Luis Robert Jr. is still in trade talks, but the young players on Chicago's roster have shown flashes. Miguel Vargas, for example, has grown from a role player to one of the team's best offensive options.

Those positives give Getz cause of optimism, but the general manager knows there is a long way to go, according to MLB.com's Scott Merkin.

“There are a lot of things to highlight,” Getz said. “There are other areas that need to be continued to be developed, worked on. We had objectives coming in that we really wanted to focus on with our Major League staff, and they have done a pretty good job in executing.”

Chase Meidroth has quietly joined Vargas and Robert Jr. as a leader on the White Sox roster. Venable's new culture has gone over well with former MLB stars and his players in his inaugural season in Chicago.

In an era of big trades and star power, some fans want the White Sox to get more aggressive. While Getz understands the fervor from the fanbase, he thinks the team is in a good place when it comes to their rebuild.

Article Continues Below

“We know there’s more that needs to happen for us to turn the corner and accelerate some things. Overall, I feel pretty good about things. When you look at a record like we have, you are not too happy about it by any stretch. But there are some positives that we can hang our hat on and continue to move forward.”

Getz also offered his thoughts on the chance of a Robert Jr. being trade. According to Chicago's general manager, the former All-Star might stick around for a while.

“That’s a real possibility,” Getz said. “When you still watch Luis Robert play, you are looking at a guy who can change the game pretty quickly and in a lot of different ways. Those types of players are hard to find. That’s the reason why there’s a lot of attention on Luis Robert, because he’s earned that right.”

Despite the interest from teams around MLB, Getz is leaning towards holding on to Robert Jr.. For him, the veteran provides good balance for Vargas and the rest of Venable's young talent. The general manager hinted that the team could hang on to the outfield in the hopes that a rebound is on its way.

“He’s performed at a high level, and to find talent like that is not easy. Obviously he’s been more productive in the past, but that doesn’t mean we don’t believe in the potential here with the Chicago White Sox.”