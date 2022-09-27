White Sox make final decision on Tim Anderson after losing out on AL Central title

The Chicago White Sox’ 2022 season just got even more disappointing. After losing out on the AL Central divisional crown to the Cleveland Guardians, the White Sox were forced to make a final decision on the status of shortstop Tim Anderson, who has been on the injured list since August 9 after a tear in his middle finger required surgery. Anderson has been shut down for the remainder of the 2022 season, per NBC Sports Chicago.

The White Sox officially shut TA down in 2022 pic.twitter.com/iTi9fCo1AU — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) September 27, 2022

Tim Anderson won’t return to the field for the White Sox in 2022. It’s not entirely surprising, given that the club’s chances of making the postseason took a huge hit when the Guardians clinched the AL Central crown on Sunday.

While the White Sox could still nab a Wild Card spot, their chances of doing that are slim, given their 76-77 record and six-game losing streak. It’s a disappointing end to the campaign for Anderson, who seemed to be nearing a return to the field.

White Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo had told reporters that the star shortstop was “getting close” a few days ago. It appears that the club decided that playing in a handful of games wouldn’t benefit Anderson- or Chicago- at this point.

It’s a shame that the season had to end this way for Anderson who was productive when healthy. The 29-year-old hit .301 with six homers, 25 RBI, 50 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases in 79 games played.

He made the All-Star team for the second straight year. Now, Tim Anderson will have to set his sights on getting healthy for the 2023 season.