The Chicago White Sox pulled off a surprising trade with the Milwaukee Brewers that saw them acquire veteran starting pitcher Aaron Civale and cash considerations in exchange for first baseman Andrew Vaughn. And even though they just made this trade, it sounds like they are already plotting their next move, which could end up being even more of a shock than this deal.

After the Brewers bumped Civale from their starting rotation in order to make room for recently promoted starter Jacob Misiorowski, the former Tampa Bay Ray promptly requested a trade. Milwaukee quickly flipped him to Chicago, who were more than happy to move the recently demoted Vaughn to a new home. However, it doesn't sound like Civale should get comfortable with the White Sox, as the team is reportedly planning on moving him before the trade deadline.

“The Chicago White Sox were thrilled getting veteran starter Aaron Civale from the Milwaukee Brewers for first baseman Andrew Vaughn, who had been demoted to the minors a month ago. Still, they won’t have Civale in uniform long. They plan to trade him at the July 31 deadline, believing they could get at least a couple of mid-tier prospects in return,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported.

White Sox already planning another Aaron Civale trade

Civale hasn't exactly been great this season, as he has a 4.91 ERA through his five starts with Milwaukee, but he has a track record of being a solid mid-rotation starter with his previous teams. If he can string together a couple strong starts for the White Sox, they believe they could flip him ahead of the trade deadline when teams will be more desperate to add help for their starting rotations.

It's an interesting gamble for Chicago, but considering Vaughn's struggles, they are betting that Civale will be a better trade chip than him. Whether or not that proves true remains to be seen, but it looks like Civale will be auditioning for his next team during his time with the White Sox, even though he only traded for him a couple of days ago.