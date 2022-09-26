Just a few weeks ago, it looked like the putrid Al Central was going to go down to the wire between the Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins. The Guardians then made sure that wouldn’t happen.

Cleveland clinched the AL Central in Texas on Sunday after a second consecutive series sweep along with Chicago’s embarrassing sweep at the hands of the lowly Detroit Tigers. Since a five-game losing streak dropped the Guardians to 68-64, they’ve gone 18-3 to run away with the division, taking the soul of the White Sox and Twins in the process.

This led to a raucous clubhouse celebration, where there was some trolling of Tony La Russa and his disappointing Chicago club. The White Sox entered the season as the clear favorite in the division and a team many thought would be in serious World Series contention. Instead, Chicago sputtered along all season thanks to underachieving play, injuries and bad managing, among other things.

After all that has happened this season, forgive the Guardians for having some fun at the White Sox’s expense:

They also support Fire Tony

The Guardians’ Twitter account also got in on the fun:

This was a shot at the NBC Sports Chicago White Sox Twitter account, which used the Fresh Prince meme back in April as a way to make fun of the rest of the division when everybody thought it would be the White Sox running away with it. At least they were good sports about it on Sunday:

Us wondering if the rest of the div–

This has truly been a remarkable run for the Guardians, who are the youngest team in baseball. Nobody thought they could pull this off, but now they’re the hottest team in the majors as the playoffs approach. They will surely be counted out again given some of the other juggernauts going for a World Series crown, but that would be a mistake at this point. They will be ready to do some more trolling if they make a deep run.