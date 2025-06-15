The Chicago White Sox are getting some bad news about outfielder Luis Robert Jr. Robert is scratched from the lineup Sunday due to a thumb injury, per the New York Post. Robert is a star for the White Sox, and the subject of much trade speculation.

The White Sox are playing the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Chicago is struggling through yet another difficult season, as the White Sox hold a 23-48 record. The club has lost four games in a row.

Robert is hitting .194 this season, with six home runs and 28 runs batted in. He has posted an RBI in each of his last two games, which were both losses to Texas.

The White Sox and Rangers play at 2:35 ET on Sunday.

Luis Robert could be the centerpiece of the MLB trade market

There are multiple teams interested in trading with the White Sox for Robert. The outfielder has struggled in his last few seasons, as Chicago has posted loss after loss.

The New York Mets are one team extremely interested in making a deal if they can. New York has Juan Soto, who worked out with Robert during the past offseason. Soto has spoken highly of Robert, and commented about how fun it would be for the two to play together.

The White Sox outfielder is considered the last piece left of the team's roster when they were a competitive ball club. Chicago lost 121 games last season, and is on track to lose 100 contests this year. Robert has commented that he can't believe he hasn't been traded.

Chicago's manager Will Venable says that his outfielder has had a great last few weeks.

‘‘He just looks free up there,’’ Venable said, per FanSided. ‘‘I think there’s some confidence building with him. He’s seeing the ball a little bit better. It’s very encouraging and great to see.’’

Time will tell how long it will be before Robert can return to the White Sox lineup.