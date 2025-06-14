The Chicago White Sox are trying to reinvent themselves by adding new veterans to the squad. In a random MLB trade on Friday, the White Sox acquired Aaron Civale from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Andrew Vaughn. Vaughn was once a highly talented prospect, and while he still possesses power with home run ability, Vaughn needed a change of scenery to see if his career could surge.

Civale requested a trade from the Brewers because the team contains a good amount of young starting pitching. As a result, Civale was moved to the bullpen, where he then immediately wanted out. The Brewers wasted no time granting the wish, and they even got a player in return with major league experience.

On Saturday, in the middle of the series against the Texas Rangers, the White Sox made multiple roster moves as a result of this trade. Civale is now active and will start on Sunday. First baseman Ryan Noda was called up from Triple-A Charlotte as the team needs a first baseman with Vaughn gone. First baseman Tim Elko was sent down to Charlotte, and left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert joins him back in Triple-A as well.

Civale missed a majority of the season due to an injury. In five starts with the Brewers this year, he pitched above average, with his best start coming against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one run in five innings. On the year, he is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 1.36 WHIP in 22 innings. In those 22 innings, he allowed five home runs; however, three of them came in just three innings against the New York Yankees in his season debut. Civale will aim for a much better debut with the White Sox in Texas.

Elko was batting .155 with four homers and eight RBIs with a .602 OPS. Gilbert had a 4.20 ERA and 17 K's in 15 innings on the season.