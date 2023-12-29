Frank Thomas lets Fox know just how alive he really is

In January, the baseball world mourned the passing of three-time All-Star Frank Thomas, who is best known for his eight-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He died at the age of 93 in his Pittsburgh home. Hall of Fame slugger and Chicago White Sox great Frank Thomas is indeed still alive, however.

Fox News made quite the blunder on Friday morning by including the former first baseman/designated hitter in its 2023 In Memoriam segment. Making matters worse is that Thomas worked for the company as an MLB analyst for nearly a decade. Fans were obviously quick to call out the stunning gaffe, and so too was the Big Hurt himself.

Towards the end of The Faulkner Focus this morning, anchor Julie Banderas issued a correction, noting the network included the wrong Frank Thomas in its In Memoriam and that The Big Hurt is "very much alive." pic.twitter.com/EeXXApkJPO — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 29, 2023

Ladies and Gentlemen I’m very sorry my ex employer Fox would be this irresponsible on National TV this morning. Yes I’m alive and doing well. This blows my mind also. pic.twitter.com/FWGlVwOIFS — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) December 29, 2023

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I’m very sorry my ex employer Fox would be this irresponsible on National TV this morning,” Thomas posted on X, along with a picture showing him wearing a big smile on his face. “Yes, I’m alive and doing well. This blows my mind also.”

The two-time American League MVP made sure to give a shot to the Fox brass while also clearing up the apparent confusion, which shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Thomas was reportedly let go this past spring, seemingly making room for New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter to fill a seat on the Fox Sports 1 pre and postgame panel. He later joined Apple TV's baseball coverage.

During The Faulkner Focus, anchor Julie Banderas apologized for the mistake on behalf of Fox News and issued a correction, per The Daily Beast's Justin Baragona. The network hopes to quickly put the gaffe behind it.

In the meantime, White Sox fans and Nugenix Total-T executives can breathe a sigh of relief. Frank Thomas looks to be loving life. But maybe not Fox.