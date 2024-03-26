Who did Joey Graziadei choose in the Bachelor Season 28 finale? It all came down to Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson.
Warning: Spoilers for The Bachelor Season 28 ahead
What happened in the Bachelor Season 28 finale?
In the Bachelor Season 28 finale, Graziadei handed out one final rose and got down on one knee to propose to Anderson.
“Kelsey Alexandra Anderson, I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you,' he said to her. “Will you marry me?”
She said yes, leaving Kent alone. It must have been hard for her, as earlier in the episode, Kent claimed she was “in love” with Graziadei. However, by the time the episode was reaching its crescendo, Kent didn't feel confident that she would be picked. In fact, it would have surprised her.
“I do love you. But the thing is, you're not going to choose me,” Kent told Graziadei. “The last couple [of] days, I realized that you're not my person. And I know that you know. And as much as that hurts, I know you said you want what's best for me. So I'm going to do what's best for me and I'm going to go.”
Joey Graziadei responded, telling her “It hurts so much that I know I have something more special with someone else.” However, he had to follow his heart.
As Kent left, she embraced Anderson. Graziadei then proposed, and as noted, Kelsey Anderson said “yes,” and they got their happy ending as The Bachelor Season 28 came to a close.
Who is The Bachelorette?
Just because The Bachelor Season 28 ended doesn't mean fans can't be looking ahead. The Bachelorette is returning for Season 21 later this year.
Jenn Tran was announced as the forthcoming Bachelorette. She will be the first Asian-American Bachelorette in the history of the show.
Last season, Charity Lawson was the Bachelorette. Dotun Olubeko was the winner, with Graziadei being the runner-up.
What is The Bachelor?
The Bachelor is a popular ABC reality series. It is the iconic series that an entire franchise has been built off of. To date, there have been several spin-off series made including The Bachelorette; Bachelor Pad, and Bachelor in Paradise (amongst many more).
There have been 28 seasons of the show with nearly 300 episodes. It has become a staple of ABC programming and remains so.
The series, which was created by Mike Fleiss, chronicles the journey of a bachelor who is tasked with finding his fiancée. Throughout the season, they must eliminate candidates each week. Before then, the bachelor takes the different candidates on romantic dates to get to know them. However, there is also drama galore (this is reality TV after all).
In the final episode, two potential candidates remain and they have to choose one to propose to.