This year, husband and wife duo and WWE stars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae dressed up as characters from Marvel's Fantastic Four: First Steps movie for Halloween.

The decision came in July 2025, after First Steps came out, as Gargano explained on X, formerly Twitter. Their son, Quill, was “always” going to be the son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, Franklin, from the post-credits scene.

We made the decision to go with the Fantastic Four for this Halloween back in like July. Quill was always set to be post credit scene Franklin. We went on a Halloween Disney Cruise last week, and they have a movie theatre on the ship. We caught a 10:45pm showing of Fantastic… https://t.co/PLzElvOZ4G — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 28, 2025

“We went on a Halloween Disney Cruise last week, and they have a movie theatre on the ship,” Gargano explained. “We caught a 10:45pm showing of Fantastic Four: First Steps AFTER a full beach day. This would maybe be Quill's first time watching a movie in a theatre (we figured if he wanted to dip out 15 minutes in, no worries, it's free).

“I kept asking if he wanted to leave and he kept saying ‘movie [is] not over'.. He was absolutely locked in for 2 hours (until 1 am!). He loved ‘The Baby' and ‘The Big Guy' so much that Candice had to make a last minute Galactus costume in the final hour as he actually wanted to be the big guy for Halloween,” he continued.

Once Quill saw his parents dressed up as Reed Richards and Sue Storm, he opted against being Galactus, going back to playing “The Baby,” as he put it. Still, they took one photo with him in his Galactus gear.

Fantastic Four: First Steps was the MCU's first movie with Marvel's First Family. It starred Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. They played Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm.

First Steps was a box office hit for Marvel. It grossed over $520 million worldwide at the box office. The Fantastic Four will be part of the Avengers movies going forward.

Gargano and LeRae have been in WWE for years. Gargano is a former one-time NXT Champion and three-time NXT North American Champion. Additionally, he has won the Tag Team Championship twice with his #DIY teammate, Tommaso Ciampa.