They might not be ready for this one. Paige Bueckers is taking her game beyond the court. Following a standout rookie campaign in the WNBA, the Dallas Wings guard is stepping into the world of film. According to Deadline, she’s set to star in Jess & Pearl, a new sports drama from Apple Original Films based on an original idea by Scandal alum Zahir McGhee.

The project brings together an impressive production team. The White Lotus producer David Bernad will produce through Middle Child Pictures, alongside Wasserman’s Lindsay Kagawa Colas and Tommy Alter. Bueckers, 24, will also serve as an executive producer, marking a major crossover moment for the reigning Rookie of the Year.

The film will spotlight the intense world of women’s basketball, telling the story of two prodigies whose friendship is tested by fame, competition, and the high-stakes business of college athletics. For Bueckers, who became one of the most recognizable faces in women’s basketball at UConn and now in Dallas, the role feels fittingly close to home.

Offseason Energy and Next-Level Ambition

Even in the offseason, Bueckers has remained front and center in North Texas. From cheering on TCU football in Fort Worth to sitting courtside at a Mavericks preseason game against the Thunder, she’s become a visible supporter of her fellow athletes in the region. Her presence continues to build her crossover appeal — a mix of superstar athlete and emerging cultural figure.

Speaking to PEOPLE before her Rookie of the Year win, Bueckers reflected on the offseason ahead. “I’m looking forward to having an offseason, having things that specifically I wanna work on and get better at,” she said. “Truly, it’s in all aspects of my game.”

That relentless mindset powered one of the most impressive rookie seasons in league history. Bueckers tied Caitlin Clark’s rookie scoring average at 19.2 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Her performance not only put her in the record books but also positioned her as one of the WNBA’s brightest young leaders.

Now, as she prepares to balance basketball and acting, Bueckers seems ready to shine in both worlds. With Jess & Pearl on the way, her next chapter looks as dynamic as her crossover.