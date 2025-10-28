Years ago, ESPN aired a commercial with Peyton and Eli Manning, who were attacking each other behind their father Archie Manning‘s back.

At one point, Eli gives Peyton a wet willy, which was not fun to film. The brothers discussed the commercial while talking to Billy Bob Thornton on the ManningCast during the Week 8 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders.

“He gave me a wet willy and after like 7 takes, I got an ear infection.” – Peyton Manning on their This Is @SportsCenter commercial Billy Bob Thornton came to the ManningCast and stirred the brotherly pot 😂 pic.twitter.com/gXJ6NSJbq0 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

According to Peyton, Eli's wet willies resulted in him getting an ear infection. In fairness to Eli, he had to “get it right,” as he put it.

“I mean, Billy, I kicked Eli, everyone's like, ‘That's not fair.' I said, ‘Eli weighs 230 pounds. He gave me a wet willy, and he's like, ‘Hey, let's do it again,' [for] like seven takes,” Peyton recalled. “I got an ear infection out of the deal.”

The ESPN commercial in question showed the Manning family going on a tour of the Digital Center. Peyton and Eli were in the back of the group, and they harassed each other behind their parents' backs.

It starts with Peyton flicking the back of Eli's head, who responds with a wet willy. Their father then turns around, and the boys play it cool. Peyton gets the last laugh, delivering a back kick to Eli's backside.

Peyton and Eli Manning's latest ManningCast

During the Week 8 game between the Chiefs and Commanders, the Manning brothers had another star-studded ManningCast. They had two current players, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Los Angeles Rams receiver Davante Adams, and actor Billy Bob Thornton as guests.

The ManningCast provides a fun alternative broadcast for NFL fans during Monday Night Football. Peyton and Eli Manning break down the game with celebrity guests.

The Chiefs beat the Commanders 28-7. Patrick Mahomes threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions. Marcus Mariota threw one touchdown and two interceptions for the Commanders.