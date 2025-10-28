If you've ever watched the ManningCast, it's no secret Eli Manning roasts Peyton Manning a lot, particularly about his forehead, and that was no exception when they were joined by Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the latest broadcast.

Goff joined the ManningCast during the Week 8 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders. The Mannings showed a fake image of Goff trick-or-treating as Manning, or ‘trick-or-treatin' Manning.”

tOf course, his forehead is prolonged to resemble Peyton's. Goff found it amusing, though he conceded that he's “got some work to do” if he hopes to have his forehead identical to Peyton's.

Jared Goff got the forehead for the Peyton Manning costume 😭 “I got some work to do there.” pic.twitter.com/EFE4UQxuns — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

He did acknowledge that he gets the “red forehead” from his football helmet, like Peyton does. Eli was bemused by this, asking, “What is that? Is it like a requirement that you wear helmets two sizes too small? Is that the key to being a good quarterback?” he asked Goff.

The Lions quarterback then explained why it happens. “It's too small or too tight or something, it's rubbing wrong,” he explained. “That's always [taken during] the National Anthem; I've been wearing my helmet pregame fora bout 10-15 minutes, and it's just not a good look.”

Luckily, despite the red forehead he gets from his helmet, it doesn't affect Goff's play. Currently, he is tied for sixth in the NFL in passing touchdowns (16). He has only thrown three interceptions, and the Lions are rolling at 5-2. They are in second place in the NFC North behind the Green Bay Packers, who are 5-1-1.

Goff has turned his career around since joining the Lions in 2021. The Los Angeles Rams traded him to the Rams for Matt Stafford. Goff was a former first-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. However, after five years, they moved on.

While the Rams won a Super Bowl in their first year with Stafford, the Lions have had success with Goff as well. They have made the playoffs in back-to-back years, going 15-2 in 2024.

Over the last two seasons, Goff has thrown over 4,500 yards in each of them. He has thrown 67 touchdowns to 24 interceptions in that stretch.