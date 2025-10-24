Netflix’s Starting 5 returned with a bang, giving fans an unfiltered look into the lives of NBA stars. One of Season 2’s standout moments came from Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden and his girlfriend, Paije Speights, who hilariously exposed how their relationship began and how Harden, apparently, didn’t have much “game” to start with, per HoopsHype.

During one candid scene, the couple shared how they first connected, with Speights revealing that Harden called her five times at eight in the morning after getting her number through a mutual friend. “I didn’t even know who gave him my number,” she laughed. Harden, in his defense, claimed it was all part of his charm. “I got game. I know how to put words together to where it makes sense,” he said. Speights quickly fired back, “James does not have any game at all.”

Their playful exchange showcased the chemistry between them and gave fans a look at the funnier, more human side of Harden, who is usually known for his calm and confident demeanor on the court.

James Harden girlfriend Paije Speights talking about how they met: “James does not have any game at all”pic.twitter.com/clWTYjRfyA — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) October 24, 2025

Harden’s growth on and off the court

Article Continues Below

While the jokes about his “game” made fans laugh, Harden also revealed deeper parts of his personal life during the new season. The 11-time All-Star confirmed that he and Speights are expecting a son together. He also shared that he has a six-year-old son named Jace from a previous relationship, something he kept private for years.

Opening up like this represents a new side of Harden, who seems more comfortable letting the world see the man behind the beard. The Clippers veteran also mentioned the viral “wedding bouquet” moment from Rajon Rondo’s wedding in 2024, hinting that marriage might be in the cards for him and Speights someday.

On the basketball side, Harden started the 2025–26 season strong. He put up a double-double with 15 points, 11 assists, and two rebounds in the Clippers’ win against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.

For all his confidence on the court, Harden’s honesty and humor off it might be his most endearing qualities. Fans saw not just an elite playmaker, but a man laughing at himself, embracing love, and stepping confidently into a new chapter of his life.