Looks like Bachelor fans are trading in their fantasy suites obsession for fantasy sports! A new app that combines fantasy sports and reality TV is going viral, largely spearheaded by Bachelor nation.

Called bracketology.tv, the app saw 20,000 Bachelor fans log on to draft their fantasy lineup for the new season of The Bachelor centered around the eligible Joey Graziadei, with the app having come out just five days prior to the show's premiere.

“We’re thrilled to take this idea to the next level with an easy-to-use mobile app where you can draft teams of contestants and earn points based on their on-screen performance,” said Bracketology.tv CEO, Jonah Fialkow, in a statement. “Viewers can now experience their favorite reality shows in a whole new way.”

The app follows much the same formula pioneered by fantasy sports apps, with users able to compete in the Official Bracketology fantasy league, join several public leagues, or create their own private league and compete against friends.

“The interest shown for the new Bachelor season was tremendous,” Fialkow elaborated. “And in our current season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we increased our active user base by 250% from last season. Fantasy leagues for beloved shows like Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother will also kick off on the app soon.”

Points are awarded to reality contestants on your roster based on their performances in the show. A lot of the league settings are customizable, much like a fantasy sports draft.

With reality TV not having a traditional season (like sports), but airing year-round, Bracketology plans to add new shows quarterly and offer fresh challenges each season, giving reality TV fans an opportunity for deeper engagement and community interaction with their favorites.

“The concept of Bracketology originated from fans of fantasy sports and reality TV,” Fialkow said. “The Bracketology team plays along with the games we created. We regularly interact with our fanbase on social media and listen to their ideas.”

“We want all reality TV fans to download the App and let us know what they think and we’ll work to keep making the app even better,” he continued. “A quality user experience is paramount to us.”

