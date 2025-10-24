There will be four Beatles biopics about each band member directed by Sam Mendes soon, and that could be why Scott Cooper believes more Bruce Springsteen movies with Jeremy Allen White could happen.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet for Deliver Me from Nowhere, the Springsteen biopic, Cooper made a quip about following the Beatles biopics template for Springsteen.

Scott Cooper, the writer-director of "Deliver Me From Nowhere," says Bruce Springsteen is already talking about a sequel. "I suppose if you can make four Beatles movies, you can make a couple of Bruce Springsteen movies," Cooper said Wednesday at the AFI Fest opening night…

“I suppose if you can make four Beatles movies, you can make a couple of Bruce Springsteen movies,” said Cooper. “There's so many chapters in Bruce's life, in all seriousness, that are quite ripe for cinematic treatment.”

When asked what the ‘next chapter” he'd want to tackle was, Cooper revealed that he and Springsteen are already thinking of future ideas for sequels.

“That's something, quite honestly, that Bruce and I have discussed,” Cooper revealed. “I think he really loves this film, he's loved the experience, I think he feels incredibly comfortable with someone telling a very painful chapter in his life, and you'd have to ask him, but I think he's ready for more.”

The interview then joked about having someone play a young Courtney Cox in a sequel, which would presumably be about Born in the U.S.A. Of course, Cox famously appeared in Springsteen's music video for “Dancing in the Dark.”

Cooper then responded by raising the question of who would play Brian De Palma, who directed the music video. The interviewer suggested that Cooper should go “meta” and play the Scarface filmmaker.

Will a sequel to the Bruce Springsteen biopic happen?

Now, will a Deliver Me from Nowhere sequel actually get made? If The Boss wants it, more than likely, it will happen. However, some part of it getting the green light may depend on Deliver Me from Nowhere's box office success.

It will open in theaters on Oct. 24. The biopic features an A-list cast with Jeremy Allen White leading it as Springsteen. Jeremy Strong, Stephen Graham, and Odessa Young also star in it.