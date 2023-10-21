The third episode of Loki season two gave viewers a proper introduction to the series' latest variant of Jonathan Majors' Kang – Victor Timely – who is already a bit of a departure from his comic book roots.

Audiences properly meets Timely in the episode ‘1893' as Loki and Mobius try to track down Ravonna Renslayer and Miss Minutes at the 1893 Chicago World's Fair. While there, they meet the somewhat eccentric inventor and conman variant of Kang presenting his own cruder version of the Temporal Loom he built thanks to the TVA guidebook Renslayer dropped into Timely's home when he was a child. The inventor then finds himself as the center of Loki, Mobius, Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and Sylvie's attention as the characters each try to whisk Timely away for their own needs.

As with much of the MCU, Timely's adaptation from the comic screen to the TV screen has seen the character undergo some changes to fit with the the universe and Majors' portrayals of Kang.

The comic version of Kang's Victor Timely persona also exists around the turn of the 20th century, traveling to 1901 to live as the mayor of a small Wisconsin town instead of the eccentric inventor seen in Loki. He uses this town as a base to establish his own corporate empire and as a connection point to his seat of power outside the main timeline. Over the coming century, Timely's corporation would become one of the world' leading industrial powers and provide all manner of technology to the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and more to build himself an army to claim the title of Kang Prime.

It remains to be seen if this is the route Marvel Studios will take this version of Timely who, in the comics, is able to conquer the world as part of 2001-2002 Kang Dynasty arc. Since the next Avengers film will also be subtitled Kang Dynasty, it could be implying viewers have just met the Kang who will serve as the titular team's biggest threat.