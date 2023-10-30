The Scream franchise is known for unveiling the mysterious Ghostface at the end of each film.

From fanboys to Sidney Prescott's relatives, no one can ever be ruled out. Each film throws red herrings all over to keep the audience guessing. Here's a rundown of each killer from the movies.

All of the Ghostface killers, revealed

Warning: Spoilers ahead for all six Scream movies

Scream (1996)

The first film features one of the most iconic twists in horror history. There's not one, but two killers in this film (a recipe the following films attempt to recreate).

First up is Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich). Perhaps it's not that surprising as a viewer. After all, he's Sidney Prescott's (Neve Campbell) boyfriend, and she's the primary target.

The twist is that Stu (Matthew Lillard) is Billy's right-hand man. It's executed to perfection and the horror genre hasn't recovered since

Scream 2 (1997)

Once again, a similar formula was followed with the sequel. There are two killers in the second film, Mrs. Loomis (Laurie Metcalf) — who follows Sidney to college — and her sidekick Mickey (Timothy Olyphant).

Scream 3 (2000)

In another twist, Scream 3 only features one Ghostface. Roman Bridger (Scott Foley) is the killer but the twists don't stop there. He's actually her half-brother — a son of her mother.

Scream 4 (2011)

The fourth film in the series attempted to reboot the series in a way. After 11 years, a shocking twist was needed. Enter, Jill Roberts (Emma Roberts), Sidney's niece. Once again, the series pulled the relative Ghostface killer card. She did have a sidekick, however, Charlie Walker (Rory Culkin).

Scream (2022)

Scream (2022) was a “requel” (a reboot sequel), as they call it in the film. Radio Silence took over the franchise from the late Wes Craven and delivered a film similar to the original. Staying in line with the original, the fifth film has two killers: Amber (Mikey Madison) and Richie (Jack Quaid). The former is part of the core friend group whilst the latter is the boyfriend of the franchise's new Sidney Prescott, Sam (Melissa Barrera).

The duo are fanboys of the original killers, Billy and Stu, while Sam is the daughter of the former — bringing the franchise back to its familial Ghostface roots.

Scream VII (2023)

The latest entry in the series ups the ante. It even has a fakeout killer at the beginning, played by Tony Revolori. But there are three Ghostfaces in Scream VII, and they are, you guessed it, family.

Detective Bailey (Dermot Mulroney) appears to be helping the kids find the Ghostface killer. However, it's him and his daughter Quinn (Liana Liberato) with the help of Chad's (Mason Gooding) roommate, Ethan (Jack Champion).

With a seventh Scream film on the way, will we see a film with four Ghostfaces? Or will the seventh film return to the traditional two Ghostface killer model?