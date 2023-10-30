The Scream franchise is one of the most successful horror series of all time. Across six films, the franchise has grossed nearly $1 billion at the box office.

Not every Scream film was a hit, though. The fourth installment was a misfire while the latest entry nearly tops the whole chart.

Without further ado, here all all six Scream films ranked by their box office totals.

Scream film's box office hauls

Scream IV (2011) – $95,989,590

The fourth entry in the Scream franchise was the first installment in 11 years. In a way, this film was the franchise's attempt at soft rebooting. Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette all returned. A new cast with young stars including Emma Roberts, Hayden Panettiere, and Alison Brie were also brought in.

But for one reason or another, the film didn't click with audiences. It remains the only film in the franchise to not cross $100 million at the box office. Luckily, the next film on this list changed the franchise's fate after another 11-year gap.

Scream (2022) – $138,874,789

11 years after the failure of Scream IV, the franchise, like Ghostface, returned. Wes Craven, who directed the first four films, passed away in 2015. So, if the franchise was to return, it needed new directors.

Enter, Radio Silence — well, at least Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the directing collective. The duo is known for their work in horror, and their 2019 film Ready or Not showed their sensitivity for meta horror-comedies. Campbell, Arquette, and Cox were once again brought back. But another young cast, this one full of bigger stars including Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, were brought into the fold.

Like the film or not — it's arguably the Force Awakens of the franchise — it was a financial success. The film grossed $138 million on just a $24 million budget and got a sequel greenlit.

Scream 3 (2000) – $161,838,076

Scream 3 brought Ghostface to Hollywood. Parker Posey, Patrick Dempsey, and Scott Foley were brought in alongside Campbell, Arquette, and Cox. The film made $161 million at the box office — which was last among the original trilogy.

Scream VI (2023) – $168,834,132

After Scream (2022) made $138 million, Paramount quickly greenlit a sequel. The first two films were made and released within a year of each other. The fifth and sixth films were made with a similar break — it was about 14 months, to be exact. While it didn't make as much as the top entry on this list, Scream VI did break the franchise's record for highest opening weekend ($44.4 million) domestically earlier this year. It's also the highest-grossing film domestically in the series.

Scream 2 (1997) – $172,363,301

The sequel to the highly-successful Scream was released less than a year after the first — and it didn't quite make as much as its predecessor.

Scream (1996) – $173,046,640

Wes Craven's Scream took the world by storm in 1996. The inaugural film in the series grossed $173 million worldwide. Obviously, the film was a success for the then-owners of the franchise's rights, Dimension Films, as five sequels were made (and a sixth on the way).

Where does Scream go from here?

After helming the last two entries, Radio Silence won't return for Scream VII. Christopher Landon, who's similarly well-versed in the meta horror-comedy game, will take the reins. Due to the strikes, a release date and official cast is unknown. However, it's reported that Jenna Ortega will return, and you have to imagine Melissa Berrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding will return as well.