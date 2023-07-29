Ariana Grande is giving Ethan Slater some space so that he can work on some issues between he and his estranged wife Lily Jay. According to TMZ, the “Wicked” costars have not been in the same city for several weeks. Slater is currently in New York, and Grande will be heading to Los Angeles this weekend. Sources say that the two want to see each other but that most likely won't happen very soon.

Slater filed for divorce from his wife Lily Jay after 10 years together. They were high school sweethearts and got married in 2018.

The “SpongeBob” actor admitted that he wants to “desperately” co-parent his son with Jay. According to TMZ, the former couple has been in daily communication mostly about their nearly 1-year-old son. Prior to leaving to go film “Wicked” in the U.K., the actor spent a lot of time with his son the source said and wants to continue to be a large part of his wife.

As for Grande and Dalton Gomez, they got married in 2021 in a private ceremony. They have been separated since January. Fans thought that their marriage was on the rocks after Grande was seen without her wedding ring at Wimbledon.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source told Us Weekly. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

Grande and Slater have not put out personal statements addressing the matter.