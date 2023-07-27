Ethan Slater is ending his relationship with his wife Lily Jay after 10 years together. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Slater has decided to file for divorce from estranged wife Lily Jay. The Broadway actor filed the papers in New York Wednesday (July 26) but a reason for the divorce has not been reported at this time.

Slater and Jay were high school sweethearts and got married in 2018. They welcomed their son in August 2022.

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande have been dating for several months, the outlet reports but were both single at the time. Ariana Grande and her estranged husband real estate broker Dalton Gomez have been separated since January. The two got married in 2021.

Slater and Grande met on the set of Wicked. The “Thank U, Next” singer will be playing Glinda The Good Witch and Slater will be playing the role of Boq.

According to a source per US Weekly, the Spongebob actor told Jay only days before the whole world knew. “Ethan sat Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce. Lilly never saw it coming!”

A source told TMZ that Jay “is devastated that her family's been torn apart. She's also upset their young son, who was born in August 2022, won't have both his mom and dad around constantly, now that they've split.”

“It's understandable that emotions are high and it's hard seeing your ex move on, especially in such a public way, and her friends are trying to protect her,” another source told the outlet. “But Ari and Ethan are just trying to lay low and be respectful of their exes as they pursue this new relationship.”