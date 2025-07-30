ESPN has officially parted ways with Shannon Sharpe, according to a report from The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. The move comes less than two weeks after Sharpe reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit in which he was accused of rape. Sharpe has been absent from the network since late April, when the allegations first surfaced.

The case ended with a resolution announced by attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the woman identified as “Jane Doe” in the complaint. In a statement shared on social media on July 18, Buzbee wrote, “On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client. Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.”

A dismissal with prejudice prevents the accuser from refiling the claim in the same court. No criminal charges were brought against Sharpe.

Sharpe's next chapter

Before the lawsuit became public in April, Sharpe had been closing in on what sources told Front Office Sports could have been a podcast deal worth up to $100 million. He continues to host “Club Shay Shay” and “Nightcap,” alongside former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco, both of which are distributed by The Volume.

Sharpe had stated he intended to return to ESPN at the start of NFL training camp, but that plan has now ended with the network severing ties. ESPN declined to comment on his departure.

The lawsuit initially sought $50 million for pain, suffering, and emotional distress. Sharpe maintained throughout that the claims were false and characterized the case as a “shakedown.” With the civil matter now settled and dismissed, Sharpe’s focus appears to be shifting toward his podcasting ventures and exploring future media opportunities.