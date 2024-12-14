With the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday, the four finalists met in New York City for the traditional media day. Each finalist meets with the media, taking part in interviews the night before the ceremony. And while most of the finalists rocked designer clothing, Boise State football's Ashton Jeanty took a different approach, wearing his team's gear to the Heisman Trophy media day.

When asked about his choice of attire, Jeanty noted team pride as a crucial factor in his decision, per B.J. Rains on X.

“Well, part of it, reading the Heisman pamphlet, they encouraged us to wear our gear,” Jeanty said with a laugh. “Regardless, I was going to wear it anyway because, I mean, I wouldn't be here without Boise State, and I just want to represent my school. I feel like that's important.”

Expand Tweet

As the race concludes on Saturday, the true Heisman debate between college football fans is between Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and Colorado's Travis Hunter. Both players had incredible seasons and should make major impacts at the NFL level.

However, only one can win the 2024 Heisman Trophy. And while Jeanty might not win, there's no question about his Boise State football pride.

Boise State football RB Ashton Jeanty has historic 2024 season

Not only did Jeanty make history on the field with his impeccable 2024 season, but the Boise State running back did without the ball in his hands, too.

After winning the Doak Walker Award as the nation's best running back, Jeanty made history as the first-ever Boise State player to win the award, per Aiden Patterson on X.

Expand Tweet

Through 13 games with Boise State, Jeanty had 344 carries for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns. All three of those stats lead the nation, proving how impressive of a season Jeanty had.

Now, that's not to discredit Hunter, either. What Hunter accomplished in the 2024 season is equally, if not more, impressive than Jeanty.

However, whichever team drafts Jeanty in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, they'll be getting one of the best college football running back prospects in modern NFL history.

And while it might not be the tipping point for him to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy, no one can question Jeanty's team pride.