Colorado football is lucky to have Travis Hunter in the program. The sensational wide receiver and cornerback is arguably the best player in college football. He has already won the Paul Hornung Award and has received an endorsement deal from Adidas. Now Hunter has won another major award as he continues to add to his Heisman resume.

Travis Hunter is The Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network. Hunter received 26 out of 43 votes from a panel of AP Top 25 voters.

It is easy to understand why Hunter is receiving so many awards. Hunter is a once-in-a-generation type talent who is an elite wide receiver and cornerback all rolled into one. It seems like there's nothing that Travis Hunter can't do.

He has incredible stats to match. Hunter has 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns this season as a receiver, all of which rank within the top 10 in the country. As a cornerback, Hunter has four interceptions, 11 passes defensed, and one forced fumble in 12 games played.

It remains to be seen how well this could translate to the NFL. Hunter may not be able to succeed as a two-way player in the pros because of the level of detail that goes into both positions.

However, if anyone could do it, it would be Travis Hunter.

Why Colorado football's Travis Hunter feels destined to win Heisman Trophy

The main award that Hunter seems to care about is the Heisman Trophy. Hunter is very deserving of the honor, in no small part because he is a multi-position player who excels at both positions.

Hunter did a good job of putting all of his unique talents into words.

“You've never seen a player like me,” Hunter said on The Pivot Podcast on Tuesday.

Hunter has even earned an endorsement from Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.

“Was Charles Woodson's stats on both sides of the ball as impressive as Travis Hunter's? To play how many plays at that high of a level, and not just to play but to impact the game, that’s hard. I would vote for Travis Hunter,” Freeman said on the Outta Pocket Podcast on Tuesday.

Hunter's main competition for the Heisman seems to be Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty has rushed for a eye-popping 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns this season. He has played so well that Boise State made the College Football Playoff.

It will be fascinating to see who ends up winning the Heisman Trophy this year.