The college football season is nearing its end as conference championship weekend is over and we now know the College Football Playoff field. With that, it's almost time to find out who will win the Heisman Trophy. The winner of the Heisman will be announced on December 14th, and we now know the finalists. It was obvious that Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty were New York bound, and they will be joined by Dillon Gabriel and Cam Ward.

“Heisman Trophy finalists officially announced: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon Travis Hunter, Colorado Ashton Jeanty, Boise State Cam Ward, Miami,” Brett McMurphy said in a post.

There have been a lot of talented players in college football this season. These four stars have stood above the rest. Now that we know these four are the guys that will be headed to the Big Apple for the Heisman ceremony, let's take a look at each of their seasons.

Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter is the current betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, and it is because he excels on both sides of the ball. Hunter is currently -4000 to win the Heisman.

Hunter finished the regular season with 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also added 31 total tackles on defense, one forced fumble and four interceptions. Hunter is elite on both sides of the ball, and it would be extremely surprising to see him not win the award.

Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty is who most college football fans seem to think should win the Heisman. Jeanty is second in terms of betting odds as he is currently +1100 to win the award.

This season has been a historic one for Jeanty. He has carried the football 344 times for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns. Jeanty is averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Those kind of numbers are almost never seen from a running back. This has been a special year for Jeanty, but will it be enough to win him the most coveted award in college football?

Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel is in his sixth season of college football and he is playing for his third team. Gabriel was at UCF and Oklahoma before Oregon, and he has had a special season for the Ducks. He is 297/406 through the air for 3,558 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. Gabriel is completing 73.2% of passes. He has been the best QB in college football, and the best QB in college football usually wins the Heisman. Will that trend continue? Gabriel's odds to win the award are +40000

Cam Ward

Someone that might have something to say about that best QB in college football claim is Cam Ward. Ward is another transfer that has excelled this season as he is 293/435 for 4,123 yards, 36 touchdowns and seven picks. He is completing 67.4% of passes. Ward is currently +50000 to win the Heisman.

There they are, folks, the 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists. All four of these players have been tremendous this season, but only one of them can take home the ultimate college football prize. The winner will be announced on Saturday night at 8:00 ET, and the ceremony will be airing on ESPN.