The Arizona Cardinals are coming off an impressive 29-9 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 9, and that allowed head coach Jonathan Gannon's team to improve its record to 5-4.

Most observers looked at the Cardinals as a team that was likely to finish with a losing record and most likely in last place in the NFC West. However, the Cardinals find themselves in first place in the division, one-half game in front of the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers and a full game in front of the Seattle Seahawks.

There is little doubt that the Cardinals have gotten a big lift from quarterback Kyler Murray, who has used his quickness and ability to keep plays alive with his legs before making a key throw downfield. Additionally, the running of power back James Conner and the receiving of rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride have given the Cardinals more offensive credibility than they have had in years.

It is clear the Cardinals have a solid and respectable team and they have exceeded expectations to this point. However, with nearly a half-season left to play, the Cardinals are a long way from securing a playoff position, let alone the NFC West title.

One of the primary reasons for that is the presence of the 49ers. This is a team that was the favorite to win the NFC and get back to the Super Bowl at the end of the season. The Niners have been hurt badly by injuries and that's the primary reason they are floundering. It is much more likely they will start to play much more competitive football when players like Christian McCaffrey return to the lineup.

Offense will have to set the tone for Cardinals

If the Cardinals are going to outplay their NFC West rivals, the offense is likely going to carry them. Murray is a sensational athlete who can make the best defenses look weak trying to contain him.

He has remarkable quickness and speed, and he has run for 350 yards with an eye-catching 8.1 yards per carry and 2 touchdowns. That includes a 50-yard run for a TD vs. the 49ers. The threat of Murray running opens up the passing game.

He has completed 169 of 252 passes for 1,792 yards with an impressive 11-3 TD-interception ratio.

Harrison was clearly one of the best WR prospects in last spring's draft, and he appears to be getting better every week. He has 28 receptions for 445 yards and 5 touchdowns headed into the Cardinals' Week 10 game against the Jets. McBride knows how to to get open on third-down plays, having caught 45-481-0 and showing that he can make the tough catch in traffic.

Conner can serve as the hammer for the Cardinals when they have the lead in the second half. He may be harder to bring down than any other running back besides Derrick Henry as he has gained 147-664-4, and he excels at bouncing out of tackles and driving forward. This is an especially valuable characteristic when a team is playing with the lead.

The Cardinals rank 15th with an average of 23.0 points per game. This figure ill have to improve if they are going to have a legitimate chance to win the division

Defense must show it can shut down opponents

The Arizona defense has struggled in losses to Buffalo, Washington and Green Bay. That unit played fairly well in a 20-13 loss to the Detroit Lions, the team with the best offense in the NFC.

If defensive coordinator Nick Rallis can get this unit to pick up its level of play, the Cardinals may have a shot at the division title or a spot in the playoffs. Arizona ranks 25th in yards allowed with 361.4 per game, and that shows their vulnerability. That is not the kind of defense that a team with realistic desires of finishing in first place can expect to play.

The best player on the Cardinals defense is undoubtedly safety Budda Baker, who has a team-leading 91 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2 passes defensed. Defensive tackles Dante Stills leads the team with 3.5 sacks to go with 26 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 pass defensed and 1 forced fumble.

The Cardinals are also getting help from hard-tackling Kyzir White, who is second to Baker with 67 stops and also has 4 tackles for loss and 2 passes defensed.

Arizona has a chance to go two games over .500 as they host the up-and-down New York Jets this week. If they are successful, the confidence and belief level will go up and their chances for a postseason presence will improve. However, difficult games down the stretch will make it a major challenge for the Cardinals to have an impact in the postseason.