The New York Jets attempt to pull off their second-straight victory after a crucial win last week. However, the first-place Arizona Cardinals will have something to say about that with their 3-2 home record. The Jets are just 1-4 away from MetLife Stadium. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jets-Cardinals prediction and pick.

The Jets must be one of the most challenging teams in the NFL to understand. They’ve made massive strives with their roster construction, and a healthy Aaron Rodgers for this season seemed like a path back to contention in the AFC. The Jets won two of their first three games and were considered buyers. After their third-straight loss on October 14, New York acquired Devante Adams to give Rodgers a reliable and familiar target. However, they dropped two more games as favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots. Just when the season seemed over, the Jets rallied to defeat the Houston Texans last week and give fans a glimmer of hope.

Surprisingly, the Cardinals held on to the first seed in the AFC West through the first half of the season. It wasn’t a good start to the year after losing three of their first four games, but the Cardinals have won four of five heading into this matchup. The Cardinals have been in some close battles, but they’ve also been able to cover the spread in four of their past five games.

Jets-Cardinals Last Game – Matchup History

Thanks to being in separate conferences, the Jets and Cardinals don’t play each other often. They’ve played just four times since 2008, with their most recent matchup coming on October 11, 2020. The Cardinals won that game 30-10 on the road as 7.5-point favorites. Kyler Murray was a force for the Cardinals in that matchup, recording 380 yards passing with a touchdown and adding another touchdown on the ground. It was the Joe Flacco era for the Jets, as he had 195 yards and a touchdown.

Overall Series: Jets 6-4

Here are the Jets-Cardinals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Cardinals Odds

New York Jets: +1 (-115)

Moneyline: -110

Arizona Cardinals: -1 (-105)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 46 (-110)

Under: 46 (-110)

How to Watch Jets vs. Cardinals

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

It seemed improbable last week that the Jets could cover the spread against the Texans after watching their losing streak. However, Aaron Rodgers showed that you still can’t count him out on any given week. The question now is whether the loss of Stefon Diggs was too massive to overcome and whether the result from last week is irrelevant.

The Jets are one of the best teams at defending the pass in the league, while Kyler Murray has been struggling with the 25th-most passing yards per game in the NFL. Murray and the Cardinals will have to dominate on the ground, and if they don’t, the Jets could win their second straight.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread/Win

One of Arizona’s most significant faults is its inability to stop the rushing game. They rank 22nd in rushing yards allowed per game and 21st in yards per play. Luckily for the Cardinals, the Jets are one of the worst rushing teams in the league, and they will need to rely on Rodgers in this matchup.

Final Jets-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Arizona’s offense rolled in the past two games but had scored 17 or fewer points in four of five games before that. The Jets have also failed to score more than 24 points in a game at any point this season. The Jets’ defense matches up well with the Cardinals, and this could turn into a low-scoring matchup.

Final Jets-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Under 46 (-110)