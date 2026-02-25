Tua Tagovailoa's future with the Miami Dolphins is up in the air, as many believe the franchise is going to seek a new quarterback this offseason. With Ty Simpson viewed as one of the best prospect quarterbacks entering the 2026 NFL Draft, many wonder if he could be Tagovailoa's replacement next season.

However, during a segment on “NFL on ESPN,” analyst Jordan Reid doesn't believe the Dolphins should pursue the former Alabama Crimson quarterback. Reid claims that the No. 11 pick would be a bit too soon to use on Simpson. He also states that Simpson is a quarterback who needs to be surrounded by top talent, and ultimately, Miami should consider looking elsewhere in the first round of the draft.

“Well, I think 11 is just way too early for Ty Simpson,” said Reid. “I see him more so as a mid to late first-rounder, early Day 2 quarterback in this year's class… [He] doesn't have overwhelming physical traits. The son of a coach, so you know he is very smart as well. When I look at somebody like Ty Simpson, he needs proper surroundings around him. Miami does have some semblance of that, but I just don't think they're in the situation right now of where they need to take a quarterback, especially at 11 overall.”

Simpson, who is 23 years old, played all four years of his collegiate career at Alabama. He wasn't named the starter until the 2025-26 season, but did flash some potential throughout the campaign. He ended last season with 3,567 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and a 64.5% completion percentage.

The Dolphins benched Tua Tagovailoa after he started 14 games for the team last season. Miami leaned on seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers to wrap things up in 2025-26. It appears Tagovailoa could be on his way out, but it largely depends on who the front office manages the offseason.