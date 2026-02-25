Could Isaiah Likely become the next big tight end in the NFL? The fifth-year pro out of Coastal Carolina is a free agent after spending four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Likely was a backup tight end to Mark Andrews since his career began, but many have felt that Likely has been held back as a TE2, and could break out as a starter either with the Ravens or with a different organization.

Jordan Schultz shared an update from the NFL Combine and the chatter that has been about Likely's free agency.

“Have heard from several teams at the Combine who are very high on Ravens free agent TE Isaiah Likely and what he could do as a TE1 for their team. Still just 25 years old and has never played more than 60% of snaps in a season. He seems poised for a nice payday and a bigger role.”

Article Continues Below

2025 was a contract year for Likely, and he had his worst season as a pro in four years. He caught just one touchdown in 14 games with 27 receptions and 307 yards, all career lows. This happened one year after a career high of six touchdowns and 477 yards in 2024. The Ability for him to become a threat as a pass catcher is there. Likely will be 26 years old this season and is in the middle of his prime. There is no reason why teams won't want to put a flyer out for him to take over as TE1.

The tight end position is one of the most important offensively, bringing in a deep threat like Likely is a no-brainer. The Ravens are aware that Likely may want to branch out.