The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of, if not the hottest team in baseball as of late, but the team still laments the way it went out in 2022 by losing to the San Diego Padres in four games in the NLDS. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that, and spoke about the possibility of complacency creeping in.

“Last year was certainly a sour note that I still believe a lot of people in that room feel,” Dave Roberts said, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “I certainly do.”

Roberts said that he is confident that complacency will not be a factor, in part because of the way the team lost last year, even though this is a new year and a different team.

“Albeit it's a different year,” Roberts said, via Ardaya. “There's a lot of new personalities, ballplayers that I think are just as hungry. … It's easy for me to bet that complacency won't come into our process.”

The Dodgers are nine games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the National League West. They spent much of the early parts of the season trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the division, but have taken off since then.

The Giants remain in second, looking for a wild card spot. The Diamondbacks have struggled mightily, but hope to make the wild card as well. The Padres are looking at a long shot to make the playoffs, so the Dodgers likely will not have to worry about being eliminated by San Diego again.

Regardless, the Dodgers are once again a contender in the National League.