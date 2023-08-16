The Los Angeles Dodgers are thrilled to have their veteran slugger back, as JD Martinezgot back on the diamond for the first time in over a week since his strange hamstring and lower back injury. He was relieved after successfully playing through the game with no issue, and detailed his performance in the postgame interview.

“It was good, a little nerve wracking at first. I hadn't been out there in a while, so I always get nervous and stuff like that,” Martinez told SportsNet LA. “But it felt good to come through and get that hit when we needed it.”

When asked about his RBI double in his third at-bat that got him back in the swing of things, he was excited to have figured out the Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser.

“Honestly, it felt like my timing was all messed up in the first two at-bats, and his fast ball was getting on me. So I was like, be ready for the fastball, and adjust to the breaking ball, he's got a heater,” Martinez explained.

The interview concluded with a question about how relieved he felt to be back out there and healthy, and Martinez certainly had some stress alleviated after the performance.

“Definitely, it was a little nerve wracking after not playing a game in like 8 days, so I was like let's see how this goes today. But I was relieved that my body feels good, and I was able to come through,” he finished.

The Dodgers are cruising in first place in the NL West, and are excited that JD Martinez is back and healthy after the injury scare. He has been a major piece of the puzzle for the team, bashing 25 homers and 77 RBI's in his first season for LA. He is one of the many talents aiding them to the second-best World Series odds at +350, as they sit just behind the vaunted Atlanta Braves (+290) on FanDuel Sportsbook as the playoffs rapidly approach.