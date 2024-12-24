The Atlanta Falcons turned heads during the NFL Draft in April with one of the most surprising selections in recent memory. It wasn’t necessarily the player, quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who raised eyebrows—he was considered a first-round talent by many—but rather the context surrounding the No. 8 overall pick.

Penix was projected to be drafted anywhere from the top 10 to the late first round, with some concerns about his injury history and mechanical issues that scouts often scrutinize. Yet, those questions took a backseat when Atlanta made the call. The narrative shifted instantly.

The question wasn’t about Penix’s ability but about the decision itself: Why would the Falcons draft a quarterback at No. 8? The team had glaring needs elsewhere—most notably on the pass rush, a need that still persists—and had just signed Kirk Cousins to a lucrative four-year, $180 million contract. So, why Penix?

Fourteen games into the season, that question answered itself.

Cousins, once lauded for leading the team in fourth-quarter comebacks, devolved into a turnover machine. During Atlanta’s four-game losing streak prior to Week 16, Cousins failed to throw a single touchdown while tossing eight interceptions. It became painfully clear that the Falcons needed a change, and there sat Penix, waiting in the wings with a figurative “Break in case of emergency” sign on him.

Head coach Raheem Morris finally broke the glass, calling on Penix to start against the New York Giants in Week 16.

Michael Penix Jr. was solid in debut against Giants

Everything seemed perfectly set up for Michael Penix Jr. to make his NFL debut in Week 16. The Falcons were back at home in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, sporting their throwback uniforms, and their opponent was the struggling New York Giants, a team with just two wins on the season.

Penix faced a Giants defense ranked near the bottom of the league in takeaways and points allowed per game. While nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, this appeared to be an ideal matchup for the rookie and Atlanta to reset and build momentum during the final stretch of the season with their playoff hopes still alive.

The rookie quarterback delivered, leading Atlanta to a convincing 34-7 victory over New York. Penix completed 18 of 27 passes for 202 yards and an interception—a pick that was more the result of Kyle Pitts failing to secure a catch than a poor throw by Penix. Unfortunately, that interception also wiped out what would have been Penix’s first NFL touchdown.

With Penix at the helm, the Falcons generated 10 of their 22 first downs through the air, converted 8 of 14 third downs, and went 2-for-4 in the red zone.

“He went out and played almost flawless football and kept the game really clean and kept everything clean for us in order for us to get a win,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said of Penix, per ESPN.

It’s hard to argue with Morris' assessment of Penix’s debut. There have been far worse starts for rookie quarterbacks in NFL history. Still, context matters. Penix’s strong showing came against a weak opponent in favorable circumstances. How he performs in subsequent games, especially under tougher conditions, will be the true measure of his potential and if he can lead this team in the playoffs.

The real test for Michael Penix Jr., Falcons begins now

The advantages of homefield and facing a weaker opponent benefited Michael Penix Jr. in his debut, but his second act will be a much greater challenge. The Falcons are headed to Washington, D.C., in Week 17 to face the playoff-contending Commanders in a game with significant postseason implications. The NFL even flexed the matchup to Sunday Night Football, highlighting its importance.

This time, it’s not a veteran-versus-rookie duel but a head-to-head battle between two of the top eight picks in last year’s draft: Penix and fellow rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels holds a clear experience advantage, having 13 starts under his belt compared to Penix's single appearance. Adding to the drama, Washington's head coach, Dan Quinn, is the same coach who last guided Atlanta to the playoffs.

If Penix and the Falcons manage to pull off the upset and remain in the NFC playoff picture, their next challenge will be a divisional matchup against the Carolina Panthers. While the Panthers have only three wins this season, they’ve shown significant improvement in recent weeks.

These next two games will be pivotal in determining Atlanta's playoff fate. While Penix's performance against the Giants was encouraging, it doesn’t carry much weight considering the circumstances. The real test begins now.

The Falcons had everything go their way in Week 16

In the grand scheme of things, while Michael Penix Jr.'s performance was solid and encouraging, everything seemed to align perfectly for him and the Falcons on Sunday. Defensively, Atlanta had one of its best showings of the season, forcing three turnovers from the Giants, including two pick-sixes. The defense also added three sacks, marking the fourth consecutive game with at least three.

On offense, the Falcons leaned heavily on their ground game, accumulating 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns. This allowed Penix to avoid the pressure of needing to make big plays downfield. Bijan Robinson carried much of the load, rushing 22 times for 92 yards and two scores.

Additionally, the Giants were dealing with quarterback instability, starting Drew Lock in what was his third appearance of the season. Lock struggled, throwing a season-high two interceptions.

Adding to Atlanta’s good fortune, the Dallas Cowboys helped the Falcons playoff hopes by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a rare home win for Dallas. The Buccaneers, who had been leading the NFC South, were upset on Sunday Night Football by the Cowboys. With the Falcons having swept the Bucs earlier in the season, they reclaimed the division lead for now.

Does that ultimately mean the Falcons will make the playoffs? That can only be answered by Penix and his performances moving forward.