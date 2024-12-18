For those who managed to stomach the game, the Atlanta Falcons delivered yet another lackluster showing on Monday Night Football in Week 15. At least it ended with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

It almost wasn’t, though. The Falcons squeaked out a 15-9 win, scoring just one touchdown, along with a safety and two field goals. The game came down to the final play, as former Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder led the Raiders on a 10-play, 45-yard drive that ended with Atlanta picking off a desperation Hail Mary pass.

This was supposed to be the game where everything clicked for Atlanta after dropping four straight. Instead, it felt more like a loss than a win, primarily because of the ongoing dilemma head coach Raheem Morris faces regarding Kirk Cousins.

Before the Falcons’ bye week and their loss to the Denver Broncos, media speculation had already begun swirling around whether Morris would consider benching Cousins in favor of No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. Up to this point, Morris has remained committed to Cousins, insisting he believes the veteran quarterback would figure things out.

But it’s become increasingly clear that Cousins hasn’t figured anything out.

Raheem Morris had good reason for not benching Kirk Cousins

For the first time since Nov. 3, Cousins threw a touchdown pass, connecting with Drake London in the win over the Raiders on Monday night. However, since that game, the Falcons have gone 1-4, and Cousins has thrown just one touchdown compared to nine interceptions. He’s remained interception-free in only four games this season and leads the league in turnovers.

That’s far from acceptable for a quarterback who signed a four-year, $180 million contract this past offseason. And that’s precisely why Morris hasn’t yet made the call to bench Cousins.

Signing a 36-year-old quarterback with limited postseason success and coming off a major Achilles injury was already a risky decision. Atlanta, desperate to solve their quarterback problem, pushed hard to sign Cousins—reaching out early, even at the risk of tampering penalties. They wanted to make sure no other team could make a better offer.

However, the structure of Cousins’ contract reveals that it’s essentially a two-year trial. Cousins is guaranteed $39 million this year and next, per OverTheCap. After the 2025 season, Atlanta’s dead cap hit drops to a more manageable $25 million, and by 2027, it shrinks to $12.5 million.

But right now, it’s only the first year of the deal, which makes this an incredibly difficult situation for Morris and Atlanta.

Raheem Morris finally goes with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback

After Monday’s game, Morris didn’t mince words, emphasizing that Cousins must improve.

“We have to find a way to get him to play better. We have to play better at the quarterback position,” Morris said.

Cousins finished 11-for-17 for 112 yards, one touchdown, and one interception—hardly the kind of performance Atlanta needs. Even the game’s announcers repeatedly noted how out of rhythm the veteran quarterback appeared.

“I think the last few weeks I would say I need to play better,” Cousins admitted in his postgame press conference. “Raheem says it, but it’s stating the obvious. Every week you go through your process and plan to play your best. This week will be no different.”

The reality is glaring: This is where the Falcons find themselves.

Atlanta still has a legitimate chance to make the postseason, thanks to a favorable schedule featuring games against the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and Carolina Panthers. But is that really the situation Morris wants to throw his rookie quarterback into?

Morris clearly wants this situation to work—for his team, for Cousins, and for himself—but none of those outcomes look promising. He’s now stuck in an unenviable spot, created by decisions made by both himself and general manager Terry Fontenot.

When asked Monday whether he’s still committed to Cousins, Morris sounded far less certain.

“We just got back,” Morris said Tuesday, per The Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “We still have to go through that process. All those things will happen over the course of the week. We didn’t play well enough at the quarterback position.”

On Tuesday evening, Morris finally made the call and will start Penix against the Giants.

Even with Morris turning to Penix, it doesn’t fully solve Atlanta’s problems. If Penix plays well and wins out, Morris’s coaching will come under scrutiny, and the team’s decision to invest so heavily in Cousins will look even worse. No matter what, the Falcons’ quarterback dilemma continues to loom large.