In the modern NBA, finding value in contracts is crucial for teams aiming to build a competitive roster while managing the salary cap. This has always been the case but even more so under the new CBA, especially for teams looking to avoid the luxury tax. Thankfully, the New Orleans Pelicans have struck gold with Herb Jones, whose production far exceeds his contract costs.

New Orleans has received an exceptional return on their investment so far. Expect that to continue now that Jones is locked into a four-year, $53.8 million extension with the Pelicans. Finding near Defensive Player of the Year production for that price on the open market is near-impossible. Predictions for the Pelicans rely almost as much on Jones' team-carrying defense and Williamson's offense.

Kick in the 11 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 41.8% from three-point range and it's impossible to argue EVP David Griffin did not get a steal. In fact, The First-Team All-Defensive dynamo might even be the most valuable, team-friendly contract in the NBA. Jones has to clear one last hurdle for universal respect but that's an on-the-court issue with the referees, not the NBA's contract accountants.

Herb Jones finishing fifth too often

Jones was finally recognized by the NBA's voting bloc this summer, earning first-team All-Defensive honors and finishing fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year ballots. Bleacher Report's top NBA contract rankings have Jones as the fifth-best contract on a team's books, just ahead of Grayson Allen.

The four ahead of Jones, whose extension has an average annual value (AAV) of $13.45 million? Donte DiVincenzo ($12.25 million), Aaron Nesmith ($11 million), Jonathan Isaac ($14.8 million), and Aaron Wiggins ($9.4 million). Each of these players has several years remaining on their deals but not everything can be judged in an AAV vacuum.

For instance, the 27-year-old DiVincenzo will have a hard time replicating his 17.8 points per game in the NBA Playoffs average with the New York Knicks this season now that Mikal Bridges moved over from Brooklyn. Each player's extension has different structures as well. Nesmith's contract stays at an even $11 million over the next three seasons. DiVincenzo and Jones get slight raises, while Wiggins and Isaac's cap hits will drop over time.

The Alabama alum's versatility is a key component of Willie Green's defensive schemes. With his length, agility, and basketball IQ, Jones disrupts opposing offenses and creates transition opportunities for his team. The financial flexibility allows the Pelicans to allocate resources to other areas of need. New Orleans still gets the most bang for their buck when looking at per-game and per-100 possession stats.

Pelicans realizing hefty returns

Minimum-level contracts can pan out pretty well. Just look at Jose Alvarado's rise from the G-League to key reserve and fan favorite. To be the most valuable contract requires a bit more than most bench players can offer though. That's why Jones has to top the charts in this exercise. Look at the stats from last season and what is expected in the future.

Minutes Per Game Herbert Jones : 30.5 Aaron Nesmith : 27.7 Jonathan Isaac : 15.8 Donte DiVincenzo : 29.1 Aaron Wiggins : 15.7



Points per game Herbert Jones : 11.0 Aaron Nesmith : 12.2 Jonathan Isaac : 6.8 Donte DiVincenzo : 15.5 Aaron Wiggins : 6.9



Rebounds per 100 possessions: Herbert Jones : 5.7 Aaron Nesmith : 6.5 Jonathan Isaac : 13.9 Donte DiVincenzo : 6.2 Aaron Wiggins : 7.3



Assists per 100 possessions: Herbert Jones : 4.2 Aaron Nesmith : 2.5 Jonathan Isaac : 1.6 Donte DiVincenzo : 4.5 Aaron Wiggins : 3.4



Three-Point Shooting Percentage (Attempts per game) Herbert Jones : 41.8% (3.6) Aaron Nesmith : 41.9% (4.6) Jonathan Isaac : 37.5% (1.9) Donte DiVincenzo : 40.1% (8.7) Aaron Wiggins : 49.2% (1.6)



Conclusions drawn from stats and swap options

Wiggins is elite in short bursts when shooting threes. Jones is second-best going by which player would be the first to score 100 points from three-pointers alone. Wiggins would get there in 67 attempts, rounding up. Jones and Nesmith would both need 80 possessions. Other than that though, Jones is clearly the better option for any organization.

Just ask them. Every team would want Jones. Not every locker room could squeeze in the other players and guarantee as much playing time. Some like DiVincenzo and Nesmith have to take smaller roles on their contending teams next season. Isaac and Wiggins will need to change of scenery to see a big jump in minutes played.

That is why Jones has to be the best contract in the NBA. The 25-year-old's impact on the Pelicans goes beyond individual statistics, which provide plenty of convincing evidence. The avid fisherman's presence on the court elevates the performance of his teammates, which helps to hook the home fans on this team's potential. Both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have talked about being held accountable by Jones as well.

With Jones locked in through the 2026-27 season, the Pelicans have secured a cornerstone player at a fraction of the cost of a typical star. As the salary cap continues to rise, his contract will only become more valuable. The foresight of the Pelicans’ front office to ink Jones' deal as soon as possible ensures that they remain competitive while maintaining financial flexibility. He would have definitely cost more by waiting until this summer to negotiate a deal.