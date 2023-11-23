Creator of Invincible, Robert Kirkman, says the 2nd season of the hit animated show on Prime Video will be released in two parts.

If you're a fan of Robert Kirkman's Invincible, here's your heads-up that season 2 of the Prime Video series will be in two parts.

The creator is doing it so viewers get a chance to take a break before heading into the 2nd half, according to Collider.

The first part of the 2nd season debuted on November 3, and the 2nd part will come out in 2024.

“With everything going on in that time of year with, you know, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, and a lot of family time, I think a lot of shows get lost in the shuffle there,” Kirkman said. “So I think it's good to take a pause and narratively, it's gonna make things hit a little bit harder.”

He added, “People will know what I'm talking about when the season launches.”

The creator is probably right, as holiday movies and television seem to be priorities for many households.

Right now, the show is being released weekly. It started on November 3, and then on November 10th, episode 2 came out, and so on. It's set to end on November 24 and then pick back up next year, Esquire reported.

As for the 2nd season, it added a multiverse plot. Many of the enemies from Season One come back, looking for revenge. And Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) is left to stop them while his father, Nolan Grayson (J.K. Simmons), is out there in the galaxy somewhere.

Invincible is on Prime Video and has all of Season One available to stream now — in case you need to catch up.