Fortnite is soon adding a few iconic characters from the Invincible Universe as skins. Omni-Man, Invincible, and Atom Eve arrive very soon.

Fortnite is adding yet another set of skins to the game coming soon. This time, the Invincible Universe will make its way into Fortnite. Omni-Man, Invincible, and Atom Eve are the three skins from this hit show based off the comic series that will next make their way into Fortnite.

It'd be great to see these three popular characters arrive to Fortnite. The skins would come shortly after the release of Invincible Season 2, which finally arrived this November. The three skins are set to hit the item shop soon. Given that Fortnite has done a pretty good job with 2D-style animated skins for a while now, they look pretty close to the show’s animation. Any fan of the show should definitely pick them up.

It is somewhat ironic however that skins from Invincible are coming to Fortnite. Fortnite isn't a kids game, but it sure does have a large audience of kids playing. Invincible definitely is not a kids show. These are superhero skins, and they aren't violent or innappriate to look at by any means. However, if a younger audience is wondering who Omni-Man and Invincible are, they'd have quite the rude, violent awakening just in the first episode of the show.

Despite that, there's no doubt that these Invincible skins should be introduced into Fortnite. There have been plenty of “mature” skins to be released in the game so far, so Invincible can follow that same path. After hearing of this news, fans will most likely be curious as to what other skins will be announced soon. Invincible skins could perhaps lead to skins from another superhero show, The Boys coming soon enough. The Boys characters like Homelander, Starlight. and Black Noir have already made appearances in Call of Duty. On top of that, Homelander and Omni-Man are making appearances in Mortal Kombat 1. It's unknown if those deals mean The Boys characters can’t appear in other games for a bit, but maybe they arrive to Fortnite with the release of Season 4 of the show.

As for Invincible Season 2, the show airs it's third episode this weekend before it takes a break into 2024. Perhaps the Invincible Fortnite skins are released during the show's hiatus. For now, we'll have to wait and see.

