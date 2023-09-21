Prime Video's Invincible hasn't even dropped a second season, but the creator, Robert Kirkman, has an idea of how many seasons he wants to do.

Speaking to Polygon, Kirkman said he wants to do “seven-to-eight” seasons of Invincible.

“I'm trying not to pin it down to a number, because it is somewhat of a moving target. I think in the seven-to-eight- range seems like it would be enough. But there could be some things we move through a little faster, some things we expand. If we're fortunate enough to go for a good log time, I think that would be enough to cover the entire comic,” he said. “And there are some things along the way that didn't get into the comic that I'd like to do. I think it'd be cool to have some episodes here and there that are completely original. So that's part of the plan moving forward.”

The Invincible comic that Robert Kirkman created ran from 2003-2018, with 144 issues under its belt. It's been over two years since the first season concluded on Prime Video, with a special coming out in July 2023.The second season will premiere the first half on November 3, 2023, and the second half will follow in early 2024.

Invincible follows a father and son duo of superheroes. Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons star in the show. Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Mark Hamill, Zazie Beetz, and Walter Goggins have recurring roles in the show. Additionally, Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm, Mahershala Ali, and Djimon Hounsou all had guest roles in various episodes.

The first half of Invincible Season 2 premieres on November 3 on Prime Video.