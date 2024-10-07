The Cincinnati Bengals inexplicably lost to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime in Week 5. Their defense forced a turnover in overtime, giving Evan McPherson a 53-yard field goal to win the game. The hold was sloppy and the Ravens got another chance. Derrick Henry took advantage and Baltimore won 41-38 on a Justin Tucker field goal. Joe Burrow dished on the Bengals' championship chances this season after a 1-4 start.

“We're not a championship-level team right now,” Burrow said, per Bengals beat reporter Ben Baby of ESPN. “We're not. I like to think that we'll come back and improve throughout the season to get to that point, but right now we are not and we have to get better.”

Burrow and the Bengals know what it means to be a championship-level team. They made a Cinderella run to the Super Bowl in 2022 but lost to the Rams in the big game. They haven't been that quality this season, losing four of their first five games. It was the defense who slipped up in this game once again.

Both of the quarterbacks in this game had spectacular performances. Burrow threw for five touchdowns while Lamar Jackson threw for four in a game that featured 79 points. The Bengals could not stop the Ravens' offense even when they had a ten-point fourth-quarter lead.

The Bengals need a defense revival to save the season

The Bengals have three of the worst defensive performances of the season to their name this year. They were the victim of the Jayden Daniels coming out party in Week 3, allowed a last-second field goal to lose in Week 2, and blew this one in Week 5. While they did win in Week 4, they still allowed 24 points to Andy Dalton and the Panthers.

The defense has to string together multiple great performances for the Bengals to make the playoffs. They get a solid opponent to start that run in Week 6. They head to the Meadowlands to face the New York Giants in primetime. While Daniel Jones was excellent in Week 5, their offense has been shaky throughout the season.

Following that, they have another division matchup against the Browns. Deshaun Watson has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league this year and the Bengals should feast. If they can win these two games with great defensive performances, their season will not be over. Another loss with poor defensive play will lead to massive questions in Cincinnati.