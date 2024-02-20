MCU's Fantastic Four casting decisions gained mixed reactions from fans, but it could very well end up the best decision they've done.

The journey to bring the Fantastic Four to the MCU has been a long and winding one. Now, the latest one promises to bring something else—starting with MCU's Fantastic Four casting decision. Contrary to popular choices, the casting now includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.



Unfortunately, not a lot are loving the sudden change of the actors row. Fans think it could either be the best Fantastic Four movie ever or it could bomb heavier than the ones with Miles Teller.

However, MCU's casting decision is actually great by looking at a few reasons.

#1 Actor Experience

First of all, Fantastic Four is no doubt going to be heavy in action. So far, we've seen Vanessa Kirby nail her role in a Fast and Furious film. Pedro Pascal does it well with a heart too. The possible surprise would be coming from Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The two actors have shined on their own in different genres. Quinn from sci-fi series Stranger Things and Moss-Bachrach from romcom and drama films.

It's safe to say that MCU's Fantastic Four casting are mixing actors who excelled in their own terms. The last time they mixed up casts was in Avengers. Robert Downey Jr with Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Samuel L. Jackson and more are not the typical action stars. Perhaps not on Jackson's part because he was in Star Wars. Regardless, it's a different mix. And it turned out well in the end.

#2 Popular Scenes

The second best thing about MCU's casting decision is those are not unknown actors. You can perhaps ask a few people who they are and they would immediately come up with something. Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us, for example.

Hopefully with the same ingredient, MCU could twist this advantage for Fantastic Four. Develop the best story, dialogues and actions so each casts can come out of the set with memorable scenes of their own.

Besides that element already innate with them, MCU can try out something new for each of them. Can you imagine Joseph Quinn as Human Torch?

#3 Prominence

Like the second reason, MCU's Fantastic Four casting decision has to come from their goal to catch up in the box office.

Obviously, the higher box-office means more people tuned in because they love the film. With Disney flopping back and forth with recent releases, Fantastic Four could come and save them.

Not to mention the social media already gained rounds in talking about the new casts. For MCU, more engagement means more people curious to see how the film would turn out.

Fantastic Four

Now, the only announcement everyone is waiting for is the release date. Currently, MCU Fantastic Four has a slated release date of July 25, 2025,

Speculation abounds regarding the plot and potential villains are also around. While details remain closely guarded, fans can expect a retro-futuristic vibe set against the backdrop of the 1960s. The absence of an origin story leaves ample room for surprises and plot twists. Keeping audiences on the edge of their seats until the movie's release.