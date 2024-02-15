The MCU's Fantastic Four will commence shooting soon.

The MCU's Fantastic Four will commence shooting sooner than later. A new report indicates that the film will get into production soon after its blockbuster cast announcement.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach star as Marvel's First Family in the MCU film. Variety's report on the castings included an interesting tidbit regarding its filming. They note that “filming is expected to begin by the summer.”

This is likely needed if the film hopes to make its July 25, 2025 release date. That would give the filmmakers a little over a year to work on it.

As of now, the MCU only has Deadpool and Wolverine coming out in 2024. Their 2025 slate will commence with Captain America: Brave New World on February 14, 2025, followed by Thunderbolts (May 2, 2025), and Fantastic Four.

Matt Shakman, who directed WandaVision, will direct Fantastic Four. He also directed a handful of episodes of Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

MCU's Fantastic Four

This is the MCU's first swing at the Fantastic Four. Fox previously made a couple of live-action feature film adaptations of the team, most recently in 2015 with the likes of Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan. Since then, Disney acquired Fox and their Marvel properties, hence why Deadpool and Wolverine is taking place in the MCU.

Pedro Pascal, who previously starred in other franchises including Game of Thrones, Star Wars, and the DCEU, will make his MCU debut in Fantastic Four. Vanessa Kirby has starred in the Fast and Furious and Mission: Impossible franchises. Joseph Quinn is a part of Stranger Things, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach starred in Andor and The Punisher.