The Fantastic Four cast is finally here

Mark your calendars, True Believers! Marvel Studios has finally pulled the curtain back on the highly anticipated “Fantastic Four” reboot, officially confirming its star-studded cast and release date, per HollywoodReporter.

Get ready to see Pedro Pascal stretch his powers as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby take on the invisible Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach transform into the rock-solid Thing, and Joseph Quinn ignite the screen as the fiery Human Torch. This news comes after months of speculation and fan theories, finally putting an end to the guessing game.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four. Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/dOmLG0m7ie — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2024

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film has faced its share of hurdles on the road to production, including multiple delays. But fear not, Marvel fans! The wait is almost over, as “Fantastic Four” is now officially set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

This casting news sent shockwaves through the fandom, with each actor bringing their unique talent and charisma to their respective roles. Pascal, fresh off his success in “The Mandalorian,” will undoubtedly bring depth and intelligence to the brilliant Reed Richards. Kirby, known for her captivating performances in “The Crown” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” is a perfect fit for the enigmatic Sue Storm. Moss-Bachrach, with his acclaimed work in “The Bear,” brings gravitas and humor to the gruff Thing. And Quinn, rising star of “Stranger Things,” is sure to ignite the screen with his youthful energy as the Human Torch.

The “Fantastic Four” hold a special place in Marvel's history, first appearing in 1961 and launching the Marvel Universe as we know it. With this talented cast and experienced director at the helm, expectations are soaring for this highly anticipated reboot. So, gather your friends, dust off your Marvel gear, and get ready to witness the arrival of a new Fantastic Four on the big screen!