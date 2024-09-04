After just Week 1 of the college football season, what was once believed to be a three-team race in the ACC Conference has turned into a one-horse race. Miami's dominating victory over Florida has put them firmly in the driver's seat in the ACC, after Florida State and Clemson both started out winless.

Since 2004, six different teams have won the ACC. Florida State has won the conference five times during that span, Virginia Tech four times, and Clemson eight times, while Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, and Pitt have each won it once.

The 2004 college football season marked the first year that Miami joined the ACC, along with Virginia Tech, both of whom came from the now-defunct Big East. The Hurricanes and Hokies combined for six Big East titles before they left, with the Hurricanes carrying the load with four.

Many believed Miami would frequently compete for ACC titles, given their dominance in the early 2000s, playing for two national championships and winning one. But that never transpired, as the Hurricanes have only played for the ACC title once, back in 2017.

Is 2024 the time to believe in Miami? Or are we going to be misled again into thinking “The U” is back? If there was ever a year that the Hurricanes were ready to claim their first ACC title, it's definitely this one.

Miami's greatest competition – Florida State, Clemson – is down this year

It's just one game for now No. 12 Miami (1-0, 0-0), but it's been a revealing week in college football, especially for the ACC, which combined for a 15-5 record. Two of those losses belong to the Seminoles, who dropped games in Week Zero and Week 1. Not only did they lose back-to-back ACC games against Georgia Tech and Boston College, but their chances of earning a College Football Playoff spot are also slim to none, as are their conference title hopes.

The Seminoles look bad—really bad—all around, especially on the line of scrimmage. Their offensive line can't run block, and their defensive line can't stop the run. Anything can happen in a heated rivalry like Miami versus Florida State, but at this point, the Hurricanes would likely be heavy favorites in their Oct. 26 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

As for Clemson, they've only played one game so far, but it was a humbling loss where they were thoroughly outplayed and embarrassed by a far superior Georgia team. The Tigers could only muster three points against the Bulldogs in Atlanta, accumulating just 188 yards of total offense and being outscored 28-3 in the second half.

For Clemson, that loss came in non-conference play, so they could still present a challenge to Miami, though it would have to be in the ACC title game, as the two don't face off in the regular season this year.

Cam Ward completely changes Miami

It’s incredible how much a quarterback can change a team’s potential. For years, Miami (FL) football has been pegged as having a breakout season, at the very least ready to take on the ACC. Yet, nothing has happened, and since they joined the conference in 2004, they’ve lost at least three games every season.

Several factors have contributed to Miami's decline from dominance, but a significant reason has been the lack of a reliable quarterback. Since Ken Dorsey, the last national championship-winning signal caller in 2001, Miami hasn't had a player capable of leading them in big games. Cam Ward seems to finally be that player.

Again, it's only one game, but Ward made his debut for the Hurricanes in one of the most intimidating environments in college football: The Swamp. Coming from Washington State in the Pac-12, Ward's first game as a Hurricane was against an SEC opponent, Florida, in their hostile home environment.

Nothing seemed to phase Ward as he looked completely calm, tearing apart the Gators' defense from start to finish with a variety of throws. Ward led Miami to score on six of its first eight drives. By the end of the game, he was 26-of-35 for 385 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

It’s not just Cam Ward – this Miami team is talented all around

Coaches across the country are still figuring out the advantages and disadvantages of relying on the transfer portal. Last year's Florida State team benefited greatly from transfers and almost reached the College Football Playoff. This year's team, also heavily portal-influenced, is 0-2 to start the season.

Dabo Swinney of Clemson has so far refused to use the portal, and that's starting to show its damaging effects. There is undoubtedly a fine line when it comes to utilizing the transfer portal, but Miami seems to have hit a home run with their additions this year.

Ward is obviously the superstar of the group, but on offense, Miami also brought in wide receiver Sam Brown, running back Damien Martinez, and center Zach Carpenter.

Defensively, coach Mario Cristobal and his staff focused on rebuilding the front line after losing key players to the NFL and the portal. Additions like Tyler Baron, Simeon Barrow Jr., Elijah Alston, CJ Clark, and Marley Cook appear to have panned out well. There’s also the safety addition of Mishael Powell, who intercepted a pass in the Florida game.

These talented additions enhance what Cristobal has already built over the last few seasons since he rejoined his alma mater. The offensive line, in particular, has been a pet project of Cristobal's since day one. Talented receivers like Xavier Restrepo and edge rusher Rueben Bain were already on the roster from last year or before.

The ACC schedule is very favorable

There are still 11 more weeks to go in the regular season, so anything can happen. But so far, everything is falling into place for Miami to win its first ACC championship. That includes their schedule.

As mentioned, Clemson isn’t on Miami’s schedule this year, but they do face several key opponents that could shape their season. The Hurricanes will go up against the now-ranked No. 22 Louisville, last year's runner-up for the ACC title, as well as a road game against No. 23 Georgia Tech. Additionally, they have a Friday night rivalry game against Virginia Tech at home, which always brings a charged atmosphere. There’s also a long road trip out to Berkeley to face Cal, which is now an ACC contest following the recent conference realignment.

All of these matchups are manageable for this year’s Hurricanes, given their current form and momentum.