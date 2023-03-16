Ben Cooper has been a writer for ClutchPoints since April 2021. He is a 18-year-old working toward becoming a sports analyst. He covers the NBA and NFL and is a lifelong Lakers fan.

The Green Bay Packers are moving on from Aaron Rodgers at quarterback with Jordan Love ready to take over. Rodgers spent 18 seasons with Green Bay and is one of, if not the greatest player, in franchise history. He was also the longest-tenured player in team history. During his tenure, the Packers won a Super Bowl, and Rodgers won 4 MVP awards.

Rodgers will now join the New York Jets once Green Bay and New York are able to agree on compensation.

The keys will now be handed over to Love, who was drafted in the 1st round by the Packers in 2020. Love has spent three seasons as Rodgers’ backup, and it’s his time to shine. Packers fans have seen this transition before, as Rodgers sat behind Brett Favre for three seasons before starting and went on to become one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. They hope for the same result with Love taking the starting job.

Love hasn’t had much playing time, but he did fill in for Rodgers when he went down in the 4th quarter of Week 12. In the 4th quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles, Love completed six of his nine passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. In this limited sample size, Love looked composed in the pocket and made some great throws.

The organization feels confident with Love as the quarterback of the future, and he will get his shot this season. With that said, here is why Packers fans should be optimistic about Jordan Love with Aaron Rodgers’ trade looming.

Why Packers Fans should be optimistic about Jordan Love in the post-Aaron Rodgers era

While Love hasn’t seen the field a ton, there should be some confidence going into next season. He has received praise from many players in the organization, including Rodgers. On the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said, “Jordan is going to be a great player, he’s a great kid, they got a good young team.”

Star running back Aaron Jones also praised Love highly when he was on Good Morning Football, stating, “I think everybody in Green Bay thinks he’s ready…. whenever his time is, he’ll be ready. He’s up next. He’s that guy.”

Having the confidence of two great players shows that Love is ready for the starting job. Love will also have a good young team around him, which will make it easier for him. While Green Bay doesn’t have an elite receiving core for Love, they have some talented young receivers. Christian Watson had a great rookie season, hauling in 41 passes for 611 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Watson also rushed for two touchdowns on end-around plays.

The Packers also have Romeo Doubs, another rookie who had a solid season. Doubs finished with 42 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns. Green Bay hopes Watson and Doubs will continue to improve in their second season.

What will be a big help for Love is the strong rushing attack that the Packers should have. Green Bay has two talented running backs, Jones and A.J. Dillon. Jones rushed for 1,121 yards and two touchdowns while finishing with 395 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Dillon also had a great year, rushing for 770 yards and seven touchdowns with 206 receiving yards.

The Packers have a good offensive line unit, which will keep Love protected in the pocket. Green Bay can also surround Love with more talent through the draft and free agency. They are top ten in cap space (before Rodgers is traded) and hold the 15th overall pick.

Green Bay will also get more assets once Rodgers is traded. The Packers should be able to put even more talent around Love and give him the best chance to succeed.

Love is a talented player; there is a reason why they drafted him in the first round and why they are ready to move on from their future Hall of Fame quarterback, Rodgers. Packers fans should be optimistic and excited about Love getting his chance to be the starting quarterback.