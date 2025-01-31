After falling just short against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, losing 137-136 at home, the New Orleans Pelicans host the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics on Friday night. The Pelicans gave the Celtics a run for their money when the teams met in Boston on Jan. 12. The Celtics escaped with a narrow 120-119 victory.

Despite not quite getting the job done against the Mavericks, head coach Willie Green believes the Pelicans‘ offensive performance could provide them with the momentum needed to pull off the upset.

“To put up 136 points, that’s elite offense,” Green said. “Playing fast, we’re sharing the ball, we’re taking care of the basketball offensively. Low turnovers, I’d like to see our three’s up a little bit more. But overall, really good game offensively.”

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans in scoring with 29 points, and Dejounte Murray followed closely with 27. CJ McCollum led the way in assists with eight, Williamson had seven and Murray had six. The team shot 53.1% from the field and 48.4% from 3-point range, led by Trey Murphy III's 5-of-9 night from beyond the arc.

After having the Celtics on the ropes in the last matchup, Green knows what it will take for the Pelicans to finish the job this time around.

“Just gotta be much of the same, we’ve got to start the game with a physical mindset. Defensively, forcing those guys to put the ball on the floor. They’re really good at it, they’re going to shoot 50 threes and shoot at a high clip, a high percentage. Forcing them to do some things they don’t want to do. Defensively finishing possessions, offensively continuing to play fast and share the ball.”

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Willie Green praises Brandon Boston

The Pelicans have gotten a lot out of two-way guard Brandon Boston off the bench so far this season. In Wednesday night's contest against the Mavericks, Boston played 21 minutes, scored 12 points and had four steals.

Pelicans head coach Willie Green took the opportunity to sing Boston's praises when speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon.

“I told him after the game I was extremely proud of the way he’s handled himself and stayed ready, stayed sharp,” Green said. “He’s working and overworking to make sure he’s ready to stay on the floor and we saw it last night. Really good to see him step in while Hawk is out and really have a productive game for us.”

The Pelicans' lack of depth has been a struggle for the team at times this season. With Boston continuing to develop, he could help remedy that problem.